Verizon Connect Enables Gravel Conveyors Inc., an Industry Leading Materials Placement Company, to Reduce Costs and Improve Fleet Performance

By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
January 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the World of Concrete 2019, Indianapolis-based Gravel Conveyors, Inc. (GCI) has announced positive business results from its implementation of the Verizon Connect REVEAL fleet management software platform. Results include $90,000 in tax rebates for off-road fuel use.
In 1987, GCI became the first mobile material placement business in the United States. GCI's 'Ultra Stone Slinger' accurately places material such as dirt, sand and topsoil up to 90 feet from the end of a truck with a 220-degree pivot radius and an increased angulation of 23 degrees above and below the horizontal, which helps to reduce construction time. With Verizon Connect, GCI can track the location of its fleet and identify maintenance issues more easily.
"Using Verizon Connect's fleet management software, we can seamlessly track our trucks and job costs as well as anticipate maintenance problems before they occur. Using the combination of The Ultra Stone Slinger and Verizon Connect, jobs that used to take us two weeks to complete, such as underground detention and retention filling, can now be completed in a day, saving our customers valuable time and money," said Travis Pettijohn, owner of GCI. "The software also helps us save money on parts and preserve the longevity of our trucks through routine maintenance. Regularly scheduled maintenance allows us to see problems before they get to the point of breakdown and order only necessary replacements."
With Verizon Connect REVEAL, GCI receives actionable metrics that promote driver safety and accountability, improve fleet longevity and better control job costs and profits. Additional benefits include:
- Increased transparency: Additional communication between drivers and managers. Instead of needing to make phone calls, the platform provides near real-time data to see where trucks and drivers are on their routes, monitor harsh driving through mobile alerts and review historical reports in the case of an incident.
- Receiving tax rebates: Ability to track time when drivers are off the road working on a job and driving on the road. After sharing this data with accountants, GCI was able to save $90,000 last tax season through tax rebates for off-road fuel.
- Protecting investments: Identify fleet maintenance issues and order necessary parts needed to repair trucks. This allows vehicles to be repaired quickly and according to the trucks' scheduled maintenance repairs. Doing so extends the life of the vehicle and eliminates unnecessary spending.
For more information on how Verizon Connect has helped customers like GCI promote safety and increase efficiency and productivity, please click here or see Verizon Connect at booth N1871 at World of Concrete 2019 in Las Vegas January 22-25.
About Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, optimizing and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services put innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and help them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,500 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.
Media Contacts:
Nicole Worley
Verizon Connect
O: 949-643-4378
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/verizon-connect-enables-gravel-conveyors-inc-an-industry-leading-materials-placement-company-to-reduce-costs-and-improve-fleet-performance-300779855.html
SOURCE Verizon Connect
