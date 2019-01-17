Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market Worth $13.6 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
CHICAGO, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
According to the new market research report "Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market by Technology (DOCSIS 3.0 & Below and DOCSIS 3.1), Component (CMTS/CCAP, Fiber Optic Cable, Amplifier, Optical Node, Optical Transceiver, Splitter, and CPE), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Hybrid Fiber Coaxial market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2023 from USD 9.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.02% during 2018-2023.
Hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) uses fiber optic cable for headend and feeder distribution systems, and coaxial (copper) cable for customers end connection. HFC systems are used for video servicing, telephony, voice telephony, data, and other interactive services. Because of its cost efficiency, many telecommunications and cable companies consider HFC technology to cater to their customers.
Demand for high bandwidth is driving the need for HFC network as it eliminates the limitations of complete copper cable architectures, such as latency and data transfer at higher bandwidth. An HFC network uses a combination of fiber and coaxial cable for connecting several devices.
DOCSIS 3.1 to hold the largest market share by 2023
DOCSIS 3.1 is expected to hold the largest share of the hybrid fiber coaxial market throughout the forecast period. DOCSIS 3.1 enables greater capacity and speed, with support for up to 50% more data throughput over the same spectrum already on existing HFC networks. Cable providers can deliver up to 10 Gbit/s speeds in downstream and 1 to 2 Gbit/s in upstream. To reduce network delays, DOCSIS 3.1 utilizes Active Queue Management (AQM) which in turn improves the reliability and optimizes the capacity of the network. DOCSIS 3.1 increases capacity by allowing the use of a higher-range spectrum, rather than increasing the capacity by adding more nodes for handling more premises.
CMTS/CCAP component to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The HFC market for CMTS/CCAP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CMTS/CCAP are generally found in the headends of multiple service operators (MSOs). These systems enable the exchange of digital signals on a cable network with cable modems. They enable services such as video streaming, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and high-speed internet. In an HFC architecture, a CMTS manages all of the cable modems (CMs) in a network; CMs provide the means by which various stations are connected to the network.
North America to hold the largest share of the HFC market during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the HFC market during the forecast period owing to the upgrading of the existing HFC network with latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology. Companies here are implementing HFC to make rapid technological advancements and increase data traffic and cloud-based services. Rapid technological advancements, increasing data traffic, and cloud-based services are expected to exert significant pressure on telcos across the region to deploy high-speed, reliable, and robust networks.
The report profiles the most promising players in the HFC market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by market players.
The key HFC players in the market are Arris (US), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Technicolor (France), Cisco (US), Corning, (US), Ciena (US), Comcast (US), CommScope (US), Teleste Corp. (Finland), Telstra Corp. (Australia), PCT International (US), ZTE (China), Comba (China), Skyworks (US), Vodafone (England), Vecima Networks (Canada), Technetix (UK), Infinera (US), Finisar (US), Bentley Systems (US), Bktel (Germany), C-COR Broadband (Australia), Verizon (US), Charter Communications (US), Cox Communications (US), Singtel Optus (China), Com Hem (Sweden), TDC (Denmark), Telecom Italia (Italy), and Telefonica (Spain).
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
