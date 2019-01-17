Future of Retail Technology Options for Small Business Explained

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 08:35 AM EST
HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and MSP reviews "future of retail" technology options for smaller retailers in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. Autonomous vehicles, voice shopping, 3D Holograms and facial recognition for store management are among the innovations presented.
The informative article discusses new retail technology featured at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and other venues that is well-suited for smaller retailers. The company urges retailers to partner with retail technology experts to optimize their retail technology strategies.
"Retail technology options to help smaller retailers compete with larger stores and deliver a customer experience superior to online retailers abound," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "They need not assume that the future of retail technology will pass them by."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Future of Retail Technology Options for Small Business."
"As seen at the just concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES), there's plenty of tech to go around. Smaller retailers who find ways to profit from innovation and partner with retail technology experts to adopt appropriate retail technologies will be more likely to keep pace."
Mobility and Autonomous Delivery
"Autonomous drone, robotic and self-driving vehicle delivery are not just for Amazon and big online retailers. Smaller retailers can likely join in the game through partnerships when the services roll out. Grocery and restaurant deliveries are likely avenues for participation."
"At CES, Toyota introduced its e-Palette autonomous vehicle concept. Boxy and to be available in varying sizes, the self-driving vehicles evoke a variety of uses for retailers. Perhaps most intriguing for smaller businesses is using e-Palette space as a pop-up store or restaurant on wheels. Thus, fast retail and mobile locations can replace or augment fixed brick-and-mortar locations."
3D Holograms
"Kino-Mo's Hypervision is one of the most attention-grabbing 3D projected hologram technologies on the market. Sure to catch the eyes of shoppers, its accessibility and ease of use make it well-suited to smaller independent retailers. The easy-to-use software requires no special training and retailers design their own displays with lots of useable content available in Hypervision's content library."
More Future of Retail Technology Options for Small Business >>
Prepare for the Future of Retail Technology
Smaller retailers need expert assistance to navigate rapidly evolving retail technologies. A retail technology partner will identify ways that new retail technology can increase revenues for their business and satisfy evolving customer needs.
As the #1 small business retailer-focused MSP in the U.S., eMazzanti Technologies provides a one-stop shop for retail technology, including cloud services, network infrastructure and management, customer Wi-Fi, POS systems, PCI compliance, payment technology, merchant services, network security and emerging retail technologies.
Related resource information:
2019 Small Business Technology You Can Use
Cybersecurity for Small Business: Physical Security
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST