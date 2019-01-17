McGraw-Hill Education Reimagines Math and Science Instruction with Two New Curricula, Reveal Math and Inspire Science

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 17, 2019 08:37 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw-Hill Education today announced the national launch of Reveal Math and Inspire Science for K-12, two new core programs available for use in classrooms in the next school year. Both programs are designed to actively engage students in math and science instruction while empowering educators with the tools they need to help each student unlock their full potential. Inspire Science will be available for classroom implementation for grades K–12 beginning in fall 2019. Reveal Math for grades 6–12 will be available for classroom implementation in fall of 2019, followed by the release of the K–5 edition. Samples of the materials and piloting options are available now for schools looking to implement the programs in fall 2019.
With the national release of Reveal Math and an expanded K-12 edition of Inspire Science, McGraw-Hill is putting students at the center of the learning experience, encouraging them to explore new ideas and take risks. Both programs are rooted in proven learning science theories and provide teachers with the resources and tools to empower their students to embrace mistakes as an important part of the learning journey.
"The best learning solutions don't just help students meet educational standards—they support the complete learning experience and help students discover a lifelong love of learning that motivates them to pursue their dreams and ambitions," said Heath Morrison, President of the School Group at McGraw-Hill. "By applying what we know about the learning process, Reveal Math and Inspire Science encourage students to become curious, confident critical-thinkers and real-world problem solvers, setting them up for a lifetime of success."
Reveal Math
Built specifically as a progression from grades K–12, Reveal Math is designed to prevent gaps in student learning and ensure that proper foundations are set for the next grade level. Through an instructional model that incorporates research-based practices such as productive struggle, rich tasks, mathematical discourse and learning target-based formative assessment, Reveal Math helps learners to explore and discover their natural curiosity about mathematics and develop a math-positive mindset.
Reveal Math's blended print and digital instructional model captures the best of both modalities and brings them together in a seamless experience that makes math meaningful for students. Additionally, with the Reveal Math Learning System, teachers have access to a complete toolkit offering in-the-moment targeted instruction and personalized activities based on need.
Inspire Science
Based on the Next Generation Science Standards, Inspire Science provides an in-depth, collaborative and project-based learning experience designed to help spark students' interest in science and empower them to ask more questions and think more critically. Through inquiry-based, hands-on investigations of real-world phenomena, students will be able to construct explanations for scientific phenomena and design solutions for real problems. Inspire Science is also built with the proven "5E" instructional framework, a student inquiry-based method that revolves around engagement, exploration, explanation, elaboration and evaluation, to help educators put their students on the path to career and college readiness.
Additionally, Inspire Science Collaboration Kits for grades K–8 help make planning easier for hands-on time so teachers can focus on the curriculum. Each Collaboration Kit contains the materials needed for hands-on inquiry activities, organized by unit and module.
In both Reveal Math and Inspire Science, technology is used to enhance the learning experience, and digital interactives such as the Web Sketchpad in Reveal Math and Lab Simulations in Inspire Science are integrated into the content to bring concepts alive for students, helping to make visual and contextual connections to topics and procedures.
"McGraw-Hill is dedicated to helping educators foster an equitable learning environment for all students," Morrison said. "Inspire Science and Reveal Math both help the teacher to maximize every learning moment for students by providing differentiated resources, adaptive learning tools, and digital interactive experiences that enhance conceptual understanding for every student, no matter where they are in their learning journey."
Reveal Math and Inspire Science join McGraw-Hill's suite of proven programs used by millions of students in schools across the country.
About McGraw-Hill Education
McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Contact:
Tyler Reed
McGraw-Hill
(646) 766-2951
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgraw-hill-education-reimagines-math-and-science-instruction-with-two-new-curricula-reveal-math-and-inspire-science-300779834.html
SOURCE McGraw-Hill Education
