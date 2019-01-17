Law Enforcement Professional Development Conference Hits New Highs, Including Solving 37-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A record number of Law Enforcement investigators from across the U.S. attended the 31st annual Professional Development Conference in Orlando, FL, last week co-hosted by NITV Federal Services (NITV FS) and the National Association for Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA).
The Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® was first introduced in 1988. At the conference, NITV Federal Services unveiled the latest version of the CVSA®, the CVSA III, to rave reviews by the attendees. The CVSA III is the latest in technology in truth verification/lie detection and is now considered the 'Gold Standard' as an investigative tool in the law enforcement community, displacing the old polygraph. With over 2,000 law enforcement agencies and 7,000 examiners utilizing the CVSA, including the Atlanta P.D., Miami-Dade P.D., New Orleans P.D., Kansas City P.D., California Highway Patrol, Nashville P.D., and the US Federal Courts, the CVSA has become the most sought after investigative tool available for investigations.
During this year's conference, D/Lt. Stephen with the Coles Co. (IL) Sheriff's Dept. discussed a 37-year- old Cold Case Homicide that was recently solved utilizing the CVSA. A young woman was brutally murdered in 1980 and although several suspects were developed, there was never enough evidence to make an arrest. Following her department's acquisition of the CVSA, D/Lt. Stephen called one of the suspects, who was now 70, and requested his help in going through a box of evidence to see if they could come up with any new leads. The suspect agreed and while they reviewed the evidence, D/Lt. Stephen asked the individual if he would take the CVSA exam to screen him out of any further suspicion. He agreed. After the exam D/Lt. Stephen let him see the CVSA charts, which clearly indicated deception, and he confessed to murdering the young woman 37 years ago. Without the CVSA, the murder would have never been brought to justice and the family would never have had closure.
Also during the conference, Atlanta Police Det. Cliff Payne was presented with the prestigious James L. Chapman Award for Excellence by the NACVSA. The James L. Chapman award is named for the late Prof. Jim Chapman who co-authored the 18-year, peer reviewed, published study of the CVSA that conclusively established the accuracy of the system to be above 97%. Prof. Chapman was Professor Emeritus of Criminal Justice at State University of New York (SUNY) and the former Director of the Forensic Crime Laboratory at the State University of New York at Corning.
The Founder of NITV FS and developer of the CVSA, Dr. Charles Humble, presented Miami-Dade Police Det. Lisa Morales with the Founder's Award. The Founder's Award is presented each year to a CVSA examiner that has dedicated his or her career to ensuring only the guilty are prosecuted and the innocent are absolved. Det. Morales has been a CVSA examiner for 20 years and has distinguished herself with her dedication, integrity and determination. Det. Morales' tremendous success with the CVSA helped convince the US Military to deploy the CVSA to Guantanamo Bay to assist in interrogating terrorist suspects. Subsequently, valuable actionable information was obtained from the detainees saving many American lives.
Many of the attendees at this year's conference have already registered for next year's conference also to be held in Orlando January 6-10, 2020.
For further information on the CVSA III, visit us at CVSA1.com, email Carol Graham at [email protected] or call us at 561-798-6280.
