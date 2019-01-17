Qiming Venture Partners Announces 2019 Promotion

|By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019
SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiming Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm in China, today announces the promotions of 7 professionals: Stella ZHOU Lingfei (Intersumer) is promoted to Partner, Oscar ZHANG Ao (Healthcare) and Jinda GAO (Healthcare) to Principals, and Alex YAN Jingkai (Intersumer) to Vice President. There are three promotions of financial and administrative support team: Jimmy LU Jinjie is promoted to Senior Finance Manager, Alan LI Gongzuo to Senior Manager of Investor Relations (RMB Fund), and Laura WANG Yiping to Senior Human Resources Manager.
Qiming Venture Partners is committed to be the best employer in the venture capital industry. At a time when employment opportunities are becoming increasingly diversified, Qiming has built a strong career development platform based on a culture of meritocracy, inclusiveness, openness, and respect that provides a clear internal path to promotion and affords team members the opportunity to continuously develop their career.
JP GAN, a Managing Partner of Qiming said, "Congratulations to the team members who have been promoted this year. We would like to extend our appreciation for their contributions to Qiming over the years and are delighted with the achievements they have made in their career. It is a great pleasure to welcome Stella Zhou to be one of our partners. Stella is a highly skilled and well-respected investor. We are pleased that she became the first Qiming partner promoted internally from associate. We want to continue to attract, cultivate and motivate the most talented individuals, to have their expertise serve the entrepreneurs and companies we invest in, to help them grow, to create value, and to transform them into great companies."
Stella ZHOU, who joined Qiming Venture Partners in 2010, was the first associate to be elevated to a partner from within, and the youngest among the current partners at Qiming.
During the past nine years, Stella has led and participated in many important investments with her great intuition, accurate judgement, and excellent execution. She has developed a unique investment style with her deep insights into the Internet and Consumer industry, in-depth analysis of the business model, well understanding of Generation Z, coupled with her belief and trust in the entrepreneurs. Her investments include Mogu Inc. (NYSE: MOGU), Musical.ly (acquired by Toutiao), Tuhu.cn, Mafengwo.cn, and Wacai.com.
"I'm excited about this promotion and feel very honored to have worked at Qiming for nine years. This is also the longest that I have worked at any firm and the most important part of my career. Looking ahead, I want to continue to put my heart and soul into everything I do while looking forward to the opportunity to embrace change with the most forward-looking group of entrepreneurs. Through the establishment of a sound business model, we can truly affect many people's lives while bringing superior returns to our Limited Partners," Stella said.
Oscar ZHANG and Jinda GAO joined Qiming Venture Partners in 2015. They have provided professional guidance for investment decision-making and post-investment management in the healthcare sector by integrating industry resources through rigorous and meticulous research.
Alex YAN joined Qiming Venture Partners in 2015. During the past three years, he has actively participated in many investments in the internet and consumer sector, and his in-depth industry analysis has provided an important basis for investment decisions.
Jimmy LU, Alan LI and Laura WANG joined Qiming Venture Partners in 2012, 2015 and 2009 respectively. As strong performing professionals in their fields, they have leveraged their knowledge, skills and experience to accelerate the development of the firm.
Duane Kuang, a Managing Partner of Qiming, said, "Companies with foresights regard the talents as their most important asset. Our culture fully recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the development of our firm and our portfolio companies in the past and will continue to do so in the future. They bring the best and most sustainable returns to our funds, and serve as the bridge and bond between us and our investee companies."
About Qiming Venture Partners
Founded in 2006, Qiming Venture Partners is a leading China venture capital firm with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. In 2017, Qiming Venture Partners raised its first US fund, and set up Qiming Venture Partners' US offices in Seattle, Boston and Palo Alto. Currently Qiming Venture Partners manages seven US Dollar funds and five RMB funds with US$4 billion assets under management.
Qiming Venture Partners strives to be the investor of choice for top entrepreneurs in China. Since our debut, we have backed over 310 young, fast-growing and innovative companies across China in the internet and consumer ("Intersumer"), healthcare, information technology and clean technology sectors. Over 50 of them are already listed on NYSE, NASDAQ, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, HKEx and Gretai Securities Market or achieved exit through M&A. There are also nearly 20 portfolio companies that have been recognized as unicorns in the industry. And many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential brands in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi (01810.HK), Cootek (CTK.US), Meituan-Dianping (03690.HK), Mogujie Inc. (MOGU.US), Meitu (01357.HK), Bilibili (Nasdaq: BILI), Tigermed (300347.SZ), Gan & Lee, Zai Lab (Nasdaq: ZLAB), Hexing (603556.SH), CSD (603903.SH), Tellgen (300642.SZ), AmoyDx (300685.SZ), Berry Genomics (000710.SZ), HyperStrong, We Doctor Group, Face++, UBTech, Mobike, Sinocell and WeRide.ai. Qiming Venture Partners consistently ranks among the top venture firms in terms of returns to its investors.
