Global Residential Security Market Analysis & Forecast 2014-2024 - A $67+ Billion Opportunity

|January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
The "Global Residential Security Market by Product, by Solution, by Home Type - Size and Forecast to 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of global Residential security market is predicted to be attractive with increasing number of threats in the residential sector across the globe.
As per the study, the market is estimated to reach above USD 67,000 million by 2024. On the account of substantial development in technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), adoption of cloud based security technologies and rapid increase in demand for advanced security solutions, like alert systems and wireless locks, this market is gaining more traction.
Lucrative opportunities which firms a positive future of the global Residential security market includes the introduction of predictive intelligence in Residential security solutions, and growth in the do it yourself (DIY) security solutions. Emerging trends which promises a continuous growth of the global Residential security market comprises of rapid emergence of the wireless residential security which act as a status trend in many developing regions.
Key Findings
- As per the research, sale of security cameras was highest amongst other residential security products. Further, security camera segment is expected to continue with its highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. Security cameras are one of the fundamental devices for Residential security, which are purchased by every Residential owner who wants to immune their property against unexpected intrusions.
- Among various solutions, demand for audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth during 2014-2017. However, Residential integrated security segment is anticipated to lead the market with highest growth rate, during the forecast period. Among smart locks, electronic door locks contributed highest revenue to the global market, however, the sales of next generation wireless locks is expected to grow fastest in the coming years
- North America has been the largest market for Residential security due to mass adoption of Residential security solutions by the citizens, and an updated mindset for securing their Residential with security solutions
- Asia-Pacific is likely to grow fastest among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth of Asia-Pacific market is due to digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in security equipment industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) by Residential security providers in countries like India, China, and Singapore
- Several government initiatives like smart city projects, Asia-Pacific Residential security market has high propensity to witness a rapid growth in near future
Topics Covered
1. Research Objective
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Solution
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Home Type
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region
1.4 Analysis Period of the Study
1.5 Data Reporting Unit
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Methodology
2.2 Regional Split of Primary and Secondary Research
2.3 Secondary Research
2.4 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 by Region
2.2.1.2 by Industry Participants
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Introduction
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Overview by Product
4.1.2 Overview by Solution
4.1.3 Overview by Residential Type
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Restraints
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute
4.5.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5 Market Size and Forecast by Product
6 Market Size and Forecast by Solution
7 Market Size and Forecast by Home Type
8 Market Size and Forecast by Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle-East & Africa
8.5 Latin America
9 Market Competitiveness
9.1 Recent Activities of Major Players
9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bosch Security Systems
10.2 Honeywell International
10.3 Alarm.com Holdings
10.4 Nortek Security & Control
10.5 Allegion
10.6 United Technologies Corporation
10.7 Ingersoll-Rand
10.8 Control4 Corporation
10.9 Godrej & Boyce Mfg.
10.10 The ADT Corporation
11 Strategic Recommendation
11.1 Strategic Growth Plans
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77nwwh/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
