Nasuni Achieves Amazon Web Services Storage Competency Status For Primary Storage And Receives Well-Architected Designation

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading provider of cloud file services, today announced that it achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage Competency status for primary storage use cases. The recognition certifies that Nasuni Cloud File Services meet AWS's strict technical proficiency requirements for primary storage and are proven in exceptionally successful deployments with customers that store their data in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).
In addition to achieving AWS Storage Competency status, Nasuni is now also an AWS Well-Architected Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The AWS Well-Architected designation is provided to APN Technology Partners who enable cloud architects within the customer community to build secure, high performing, resilient and efficient infrastructure with AWS and APN Technology partners' solutions.
Many organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Hyatt, IDL Worldwide, Movado, and Perkins+Will, rely on Nasuni Cloud File Services and Amazon S3 for primary storage of unstructured file data. Amazon S3 provides easy-to-use management features so users can organize their data and configure finely-tuned access controls to meet specific business, organizational, and compliance requirements. Amazon S3 is designed for 99.999999999% of durability, and stores data for millions of applications for companies all around the world.
"Our global file system and Amazon S3 provide many of the world's most successful companies with a modern alternative to traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) systems – all in a cloud-native solution that centralizes IT's control over files, exceeds the most demanding security requirements, and delivers breakthrough cost savings, scalability, resiliency, and performance," said Andres Rodriguez, founder and CTO at Nasuni. "The future of primary file storage is here. With Nasuni and AWS, IT can consolidate data in one place for analytics, provide users in any location with immediate access to the files they need, and avoid having to worry about backup, DR, capacity planning, hardware refresh cycles, or data migrations ever again."
The Nasuni product family addresses the needs of enterprises with fast-growing unstructured data and makes cloud object storage an ideal repository for files. Comprised of four software-defined services and based on UniFS®, Nasuni's patented global file system that stores all file and metadata in cloud storage and caches active files at the edge of the network for high performance, Nasuni empowers enterprises to store, protect, synchronize and collaborate on unstructured data at massive scale.
"We needed a high-performance file storage platform to support our architects and designers at 28 studios around the globe," said Murali Selvaraj, Chief Information Officer at Perkins+Will, one of the world's top architecture and design firms. "All of our unstructured data, including the design, graphics, and productivity files that our more than 2,500 employees collaborate on, reside on the Nasuni platform and Amazon S3. As a result, we can store and protect our file data at a much lower cost than before, we are much more nimble and we are able to draw on the skills and experience of our employees regardless of where they are located."
Nasuni Cloud File Services can be bundled or licensed separately to ensure that organizations implement their cloud-first journey at the right pace. The services include:
- NASUNI PRIMARY™: The standard offering on the Nasuni Cloud File Services platform transforms file storage with the first cloud-native file system, UniFS, that uses cloud object storage such as Amazon S3 as "the new disk." With this primary file storage solution, users enjoy high performance access to active data cached on Nasuni Edge Appliances, while IT never again has to backup files, refresh NAS and file servers, lease disaster recovery sites, or maintain archive systems. Also included is the Nasuni Management Console, a virtual appliance that enables IT to manage everything from file access to capacity levels across all Nasuni Edge Appliances instantaneously from a single web interface.
- NASUNI ARCHIVE™: Included with NASUNI PRIMARY or available separately, this service eliminates one of the biggest burdens facing enterprise IT professionals – the need to constantly migrate lesser used files to less expensive and slower storage tiers, only to have to retrieve the files again when users want access. With Nasuni, lesser-used files are automatically reclassified at a lower cost-per-terabyte rate even though they remain stored in the same Amazon S3 volumes. IT never has to migrate files again and can consolidate data in one place for analytics.
- Nasuni Synchronize™: Users at even the most distributed global organizations enjoy seamless, fast file sharing across any number of locations – all while eliminating the need for IT to manage costly Wide Area Network (WAN) acceleration and distributed file system replication schemes or police users who are drawn to dangerous consumer-grade file transfer options.
- NASUNI COLLABORATE™: Nasuni enables unprecedented levels of collaboration on even the largest files for even the most dispersed teams with a global file lock that spans any number of locations and prevents version conflicts. Notably, NASUNI COLLABORATE works with the innumerable application files used to do business today, from common spreadsheets and documents, to those that are highly specialized such as CAD files in architecture, 3D imaging in health care, and others.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
To learn more about the use of Nasuni Cloud File Services and Amazon S3 for primary storage, visit the Nasuni and AWS webpage and join experts from AWS, Nasuni, and customer Perkins+Will for a complimentary webinar. "Building High Performance Infrastructure for Global Productivity" will occur on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. For more information or to register visit: https://info.nasuni.com/building-high-performance-infrastructure-for-global-productivity.
About Nasuni
Nasuni delivers a single software platform to store, protect, synchronize, and collaborate on unstructured file data at scale. Nasuni Cloud File Services™, powered by the patented UniFS® global file system, leverages cloud storage to modernize primary NAS and file server storage; file archiving; backup; and disaster recovery, while offering transformational new capabilities for multi-site file collaboration. By combining the low cost, unlimited capacity, and durability of private or public cloud object storage with the high performance, security, and broad application compatibility of traditional disk-based file storage, the Nasuni subscription service improves workforce productivity, simplifies IT operations, and reduces IT costs. The world's largest companies in 12 industry sectors rely on Nasuni to maximize the business value of their file data and ensure business continuity. Nasuni operates globally from its worldwide headquarters in Boston, Mass., USA.
