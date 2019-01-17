Leadership from Adomni, Bell Media and Vistar Media Voted onto DPAA Board of Directors

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DPAA, the leading global organization for everything digital out-of-home, announced today that three executives have been voted onto the organization's board of directors. Joining the board are Debbie Drutz, VP Sales, Astral, a division of Bell Media Inc.; Jonathan Gudai, CEO, Adomni; and Michael Provenzano, CEO & Co-Founder, Vistar Media.
Barry Frey, DPAA President & CEO, said, "Debbie, Jonathan and Michael are bright, innovative executives who are inquisitive and passionate about the business and, as such, will make great additions to our board."
Drutz joined Bell Media, in 2013 and rose through the ranks to her current position in April 2017. As VP Sales, she leads the company's out-of-home sales division across Canada. The Astral network encompasses more than 31,000 faces across five product lines including major airports, street furniture, digital large format, transit and outdoor in key markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.
Astral's parent company, Bell Media, is Canada's leasing content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media and more.
Before joining Bell Media, Drutz was Director of Digital Sales at Rogers Communications and Director, Interactive Product at Bell Media Radio. She began her career as a Media Planner at Cossette Media.
Gudai co-founded Adomni in 2015. Adomni is an open online marketplace and buying platform that makes advertising on digital out-of-home screens easy, fast and affordable. Advertisers of all sizes can instantly search for DOOH locations and launch campaigns across one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Adomni also offers a full-suite of digital signage software including a white-labeled booking engine, cloud CMS, media player software, as well as analytics and audience measurement tools.
Before co-founding Adomni, Gudai was CIO of Fine Entertainment Management and COO of e-commerce pioneer Storkie.com.
Provenzano launched Vistar Media in 2012, to bring the benefits of programmatic technology to the out-of-home industry. Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. With more than 64 media networks representing 150,000+ venues, Vistar has the largest footprint of programmatically accessible out-of-home inventory in the United States, and has recently expanded into Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.
Prior to Vistar, Provenzano was a co-founder of Invite Media, a display advertising and exchange bidding company that was sold to Google in 2010. He is currently an investor in BrandVerge, and previously was an investor in Dextro and advisor to AdTheorent.
Drutz, Gudai and Provenzano join a DPAA board that includes: Jose Avalos, IOT Group VP and Visual Solutions GM, Intel; Dave Etherington, Chief Strategy Officer, Intersection; Francois de Gaspe Beaubien (DPAA Board Chairman), Chairman & Chief Coaching Officer, Zoom Media; Marc Kidd, CEO, Captivate Network; Peter Krieger, President & COO. Adspace Networks; Mike Maas, CEO, AMI Entertainment; Serge Matta, President, GroundTruth; Sean McCaffrey, President & CEO, Gas Station TV; John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision; Burr Smith, Chairman & CEO, BroadSign; and Andreas Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack.
DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.
To deliver on their promise of "Digital Out of Home Everything," DPAA functions as a business accelerator and concierge/consultant for members. Membership in the DPAA community brings many benefits, including admission to quarterly "mini summit" meetings with ad industry and DOOH leaders; access to curated VIP tours and meetings at CES and Cannes Lions; an extensive database of research, best practices and case studies; tools for planning, training and forecasting; social media amplification; publication discounts; an opportunity to participate in media partnerships; insights on software and hardware solutions; further integration into the advertising ecosystem as part of the video everywhere conversation and marketing campaign; and more.
Recently, DPAA launched WE.DOOH™ (Women's Empowerment for the Digital Out-of-Home Industry), an initiative designed to aid and empower women in the digital out-of-home industry. The initiative provides a wide range of activities, including personal development programs, educational webinars, networking events and other support services.
About DPAA (www.videoeverywhere.com)
Founded in 2006, DPAA is a global digital out-of-home marketing association committed to delivering the promise of "Digital Out of Home Everything." DPAA has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities. DPAA is a business accelerator that fosters collaboration between agencies and the DOOH community, providing industry-wide research and best practices in areas such as mobile integration and programmatic; and promotes the effectiveness of DOOH advertising. DPAA has spearheaded programmatic development, standards and adoption for the DOOH industry.
DPAA's annual Video Everywhere Summit (U.S.) brings together nearly 900 delegates representing brands, agencies, digital out-of-home networks, ad tech, mobile and location data companies, research firms and others for a full day of presentations, panels, case studies, networking events and experiential exhibits. The Summit is the only event dedicated to multi-screen viewing and video neutral planning. The 2018 Video Everywhere Summit was held October 30 in New York. DPAA is a Digital Out of Home Everything and Video Everywhere AssociationTM.
