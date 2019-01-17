BetterCloud Appoints Marjorie Ajero as Chief People Officer

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud, the leading SaaS Operations Management platform, announced today it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Marjorie Ajero as Chief People Officer. In her new position, Ajero will lead the company's people strategy and team to drive talent attraction, retention and development. She will also represent the "voice of the BetterCloud team" in strategic decision making to ensure it both fuels and supports the company's culture, business goals and long-term vision.
"BetterCloud's success has been driven in large part by our ability to bring on talented, innovative and driven leaders who embrace our mission and enhance our unique culture," said David Politis, CEO of BetterCloud. "Marjorie is a progressive people leader with a proven track record of succeeding through team empowerment and empathy. In her new role, she will shape our future by focusing on the well-being of our team, which is not only important to our company's growth, but also to the growth of our greatest resource: our people."
Ajero brings more than 15 years of experience working in the tech, publishing, e-commerce, and digital media space. Previously, she served as Vice President of Human Resources at Group Nine Media where she built and led the people function. In that role, she also led the merger and integration of four brands and the creation of the Group Nine Media Company, and the acquisition of JASH, a production studio based in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to Group Nine Media, Ajero worked at Thrillist Media Group where she was the company's first HR executive and successfully executed the spin-out of the JackThreads business. Before that, she worked at Everyday Health where she helped build the HR team and worked on several M&A transactions.
"BetterCloud has built an amazing team of high performers, all working together to build the industry's first SaaS Operations Management platform," said Ajero. "I look forward to helping the leadership team build on the company's phenomenal growth trajectory in the next stage of our development."
About BetterCloud
BetterCloud is the first SaaS Operations Management platform, empowering IT and security teams to define, remediate, and enforce management and security policies for SaaS applications. Over 2,500 customers in 60+ countries rely on BetterCloud for continuous event monitoring, quickly remediating threats, and fully-automated policy enforcement. To further guide customers on their SaaS strategy, the company established the first-ever "SaaS Application Management and Security Framework" in its newly published book, Controlling Your SaaS Environment. BetterCloud is headquartered in New York City with an engineering office in Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.
