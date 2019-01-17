Barracuda Boosts Total Email Protection with Forensics and Incident Response

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights:
- Automated incident response gives customers and channel partners a faster, more efficient way to find, investigate, and remediate malicious emails delivered to users' inboxes
- Administrators can send alerts to impacted users, easily find users who clicked on links, and remove malicious emails directly from users' inboxes
- Discovery and threat insights help identify anomalies in delivered email, providing more proactive ways to detect potential email threats
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced the introduction of Forensics and Incident Response. Available to Barracuda Total Email Protection customers, the solution automates incident response and provides remediation options, helping organizations address issues faster and more efficiently.
Attackers often attempt to bypass traditional email security measures by using social engineering tactics — emails that contain no malicious code, attachments, or links, or accounts — or by trying to reuse credentials stolen in an outside data breach or compromised through another threat vector. When an attack like this does slip through an organization's defenses, administrators need to respond quickly.
With Forensics and Incident Response, when users report a targeted attack, administrators can investigate the attack, find all the affected users, remove malicious emails directly from users' inboxes, and send alerts to users impacted by an incident. In addition, discovery and threat functionality help identify anomalies in delivered email, giving customers and channel partners proactive ways to detect email threats.
"Today when security teams learn about email-borne attacks, for most companies, security incident response is a time-consuming, manual process that can take hours or days to identify and remediate, which can often lead to further spread of an attack," said Asaf Cidon, VP of Content Security, Barracuda. "Forensics and Incident Response addresses these problems by arming businesses with the tools and information they need to handle incidents in a faster and more proactive way that can take minutes instead of hours or days."
Wilbur-Ellis, a leading global agribusiness company, deployed Forensics and Incident Response to strengthen email security, and their IT team is already seeing the benefits. Before introducing the solution, the IT team at Wilbur-Ellis relied on users to report email attacks that may have slipped past email security. Each day users reported a few attacks, most of which relied on social engineering tactics, and for every one of those attacks the team had to search through tens of thousands of emails to see if any of their 4,000 other users had gotten the same message.
"Barracuda Forensics and Incident Response allows us to find the emails that slip through the filters and remove them as needed," said Rick Cahoon, Director of Enterprise Security and Support at Wilbur-Ellis. "Knowing who got the bad email in our enterprise is now all in the same tool. When a suspicious email is reported, we can begin to and sometimes completely remediate the environment quickly. We can identify which users received the email, which users clicked on any bad links, and block future emails from the bad account — all in the same interface. Barracuda Forensics is a big win for our IT and security teams."
Learn more about Forensics and Incident Response, now available with Barracuda Total Email Protection: https://www.barracuda.com/forensics
Resources
Get information about Barracuda Total Email Protection: https://www.barracuda.com/totalemailprotection
Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/34640
About Barracuda
At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.
Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Contacts
Jonelle Elam
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
408-342-6415
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barracuda-boosts-total-email-protection-with-forensics-and-incident-response-300780051.html
SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.
