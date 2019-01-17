CYR3CON Selected as a Finalist for Plug and Play Abu Dhabi Global Market

|By PR Newswire
TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plug and Play and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) have chosen CYR3CON to participate in Selection Day for the FinTech accelerator program beginning in March of 2019. The focus of the program is for startups to engage with major financials in the Middle East – particularly the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Plug and Play FinTech currently works with over 40 financial institutions.
"We were excited to receive the notification this week and are looking forward to participating in their Selection Day later in February," said Paulo Shakarian, CEO of CYR3CON. "With recent customer successes, CYR3CON Priority continues to gain traction in the U.S. We feel we are addressing a major pain-point with Chief Security Officers and welcome the opportunity to take our message to some of the top financials in the Middle East."
With over 15,000 vulnerability disclosures in 2018 alone, determining what to protect has become extremely difficult at large enterprises. CYR3CON's Priority uses artificial intelligence fueled by data gathered from malicious hacker communities to predict what the hackers will attack even before malware and exploits are deployed. CYR3CON gained notoriety with predictions concerning several major attacks – including vulnerabilities responsible for 1.5M attacks against web servers in 2018, a vulnerability responsible for 37% of malware downloads in fall of 2018, as well as attacks such as WannaCry and NotPetya – receiving coverage by CNN and The Economist.
If selected to participate, CYR3CON will benefit from direct customer introductions to major financials in the middle east with a focus on conducting POC's. CYR3CON's products have already shown rapid time-to-value in POC's conducted in the United States that has led to contracts with several Fortune 500 customers.
"Our relationship with Plug and Play has led to multiple engagements with major financials in the United States – we look forward to building on this in the Middle East," Paulo stated. "We are excited to engage with Plug and Play partners in the Middle East, provide value in our POC's, and establish long-term relationships."
CYR3CON was previously selected for several accelerator programs in 2018 including Dreamit Ventures SecureTech and SixThirty CYBER.
About CYR3CON™
CYR3CON™ uses artificial intelligence to model, quantify, and predict attacks by malicious hackers. CYR3CON's flagship product, CYR3CON Priority, has allowed several Fortune 500 companies to avoid cyber attacks before they appear in the wild by predicting which software vulnerabilities hackers will use in the future.
