LeaseAccelerator and Armanino Launch Joint Lease Accounting Solution

By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
RESTON, Va. and SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting software market, announced today that Armanino has joined its global alliance program. Armanino LLP is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the US. Following its success supporting the adoption of the new revenue recognition standards, Armanino has built a practice to assist clients with assessment, strategy and implementation of the new ASC 842 lease accounting standards.
The alliance enables Armanino to offer its clients that have elected LeaseAccelerator's Enterprise Lease Accounting solution with services such as:
- Future state design – Assessment of a company's current policies and controls, data and systems, people and processes in order to design a future-state model that automates the time-consuming aspects of the record-to-report process for lease accounting
- Data collection – Identification of data required to perform accounting under the new standards as well as abstraction of the necessary data from leasing contracts, invoices and purchase orders
- Software implementation – Upload of leasing data and master data into LeaseAccelerator's application as well as configuration of accounting policy elections and practical expedients for the ASC 842 standards
"Armanino believes the impact of the new lease accounting standard will be just as significant, if not more, than the new revenue recognition standard for many of our clients," said Tom Mescall, Partner-in-Charge of Consulting with Armanino. "Our partnership with LeaseAccelerator will further enable us to assist our clients to not only comply with day one adoption but also by helping to automate accounting and reporting for future periods resulting in on-going time and effort savings.
"We believe the days of accounting for leases in a spreadsheet are over. Many of our clients are experiencing tremendous growth and expansion and need a lease software solution that helps drive efficiency, reduces risk, and allows for scalability given an ever-increasing number of both real estate and equipment leases," said Mescall.
"With the January 1, 2020 private company compliance deadline fast approaching, our customers are seeking service providers that can not only advise on the technical accounting issues with ASC 842, but also assist with data collection, system and future state design," said Tyler Mills, vice president of alliances for LeaseAccelerator. "Combining Armanino's accounting and business consulting with our best-in-class technology will enable companies to smoothly make the necessary changes to systems, processes, and controls required for the new standard," said Mills.
LeaseAccelerator's Global Alliance program enables professional services and outsourcing providers specializing in finance, accounting and real estate to assist their clients with implementation of the new ASC 842 and IFRS 16 standards. By leveraging LeaseAccelerator's Enterprise Lease Accounting application, alliance members can offer an expanded set of consulting, implementation and managed services to clients seeking assistance in transitioning their accounting and financial reporting processes.
About LeaseAccelerator
LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all types of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset level as required by FASB and IASB. On average, LeaseAccelerator's Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.
About Armanino
Armanino LLP (http://www.armaninollp.com) is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited―one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates a division, AMF Media Group (http://www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. The firm's affiliate, Intersect Capital (http://www.intersectcapitalllc.com), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.
