Dr. Wanda Austin Meets with The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Wanda Austin, Interim President of USC, and Former CEO of The Aerospace Corporation honored The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA, Los Angeles CA) by her presence and inspired the Awardees with her words on January 13th, 2019.
Dr. Austin shared leadership insights with the Awardees about her journey and emphasized the need for constant alignment with a moral compass, staying true to your beliefs no matter what your life circumstances. She generously donated copies of her book "Making Space" to the Awardees and spoke of her years advising The White House under recent administrations as well as her three decades of service rising from a junior level at The Aerospace Corporation to become its CEO. Dr. Austin also described her position as Interim President at The University of Southern California as one of great responsibility to all of the stakeholders of the largest employer in Los Angeles.
The Exceptional Women Awardees who participated in the event included high potential women from Abacus Wealth Advisers, Arbonne, Adecco Staffing, Davis Wright Tremaine, Injoy Global, ITV Studios America, Kempinski Hotels, KPMG, Sada Systems, Slalom Consulting, uBeam, United Airlines, Wells Fargo, White and Case, The Ventura Health Foundation among others.
"Dr. Austin is an inspiration to all leaders," said Larraine Segil, Chair, Founder and CEO of EWA. "She spoke about the levers that leaders have during their lives to influence others in positive and empowering ways. Our EWA Mentoring Process supports the passage of women towards and into the C-suite and each of our Awardees benefited greatly from time with an outstanding icon like Dr. Austin as well as ongoing involvement in a network of women leaders from over 25 different industries. We are immensely grateful to Dr. Austin for taking the time to spend with our Awardees and Foundation Founders."
The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects mid-career Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their yearlong program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance.
Learn more at http://www.ExceptionalWomenAwardees.com
Dr. Wanda M. Austin is an American businesswoman who is internationally recognized for her work in aeronautics and systems engineering. She is the former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to the application of science and technology toward critical issues affecting the nation's space program. Austin served on the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology until January 2017, advising President Barack Obama in areas where an understanding of science, technology and innovation was key to forming effective U.S. policy. She sits on the Board of Directors of the Chevron Corp. and Amgen Inc. She has served on the USC Board of Trustees since 2010. In 2018, she received the USC Presidential Medallion. Dr. Austin has been Interim President appointed by the Board of Trustees of the University of Southern California on August 7, 2018.
Learn more at https://www.president.usc.edu/bio/
SOURCE Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation
