coParenter Launches to Help Separated, Divorced, and Never-Married Parents Make Better Decisions for their Kids

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- coParenter today announced the official launch of its app for separated, divorced and never-married parents on iOS and Android. Powered by Hyphenus, Inc.'s Intelligent Dispute Resolution (IDR) platform, coParenter helps parents manage, organize and document critical co-parenting decisions, including custody and visitation schedules, child support payments and more. coParenter also blends the latest in computer intelligence and human assistance to keep parents out of court, saving them time and money.
"Too many children of separated, divorced and never-married parents experience excessive levels of toxic stress from exposure to their parents' ongoing conflict, in and out of court," said Jonathan Verk, CEO and co-founder, coParenter. "coParenter helps parents be more civil as they structure, manage and document their co-parenting life. The platform helps them predict and prevent conflict, so they can focus on the well-being of their children. If conflict occurs, they can access a live co-parenting professional who can mediate agreements and resolve disputes quickly, legally, and for way less than it costs to file a motion."
Leveraging the Hyphenus IDR platform, coParenter offers an entirely new paradigm for dispute resolution, integrating familiar technologies — such as communication tools, schedules, and calendars — with integrated AI that helps parents predict and prevent conflict — before it even occurs. The platform also offers co-parents the option to consult with a live on-demand mediator from coParenter's professional network, should conflict arise.
With coParenter, every parent will be able to leverage IDR capabilities to effectively manage all aspects of co-parenting planning. Benefits include:
- On-demand Mediation. GetHelp™ feature connects co-parents with a coParenter professional or personal co-parenting coach.
- Less time in court. Familiar tools like documented un-editable messaging, expense submittals and reimbursement, to-do lists, location-based Check-In™ feature for child exchanges and synchronized calendars help you keep on top of all your co-parenting responsibilities.
- Avoid Conflict. Language filters and contextual AI help keep communications civil to avoid conflict between co-parents.
- One-click Access to Important Records. Quick and easy access to all of your communications, divorce documents, post-divorce agreements and other evidence, should you need to prove your position in a legal setting.
- Support Network. Create a team of family members and caregivers who help you to guide your decisions and provide support. This can range from family and friends to your child's caregivers, physicians and more.
Additional features include SoloMode™ in cases where one parent does not want to participate via the app. SoloMode™ gives the co-parent using the app access to coParenter's features while messages are sent to their co-parent from a separate SMS number.
"In my 20 years on the bench, I witnessed countless families torn apart as they slogged through the family law system, battling over the simplest of co-parenting disagreements. The reality is that most cases — up to 80 percent, in my experience — do not require legal intervention, yet, that's exactly where many families end up," said Hon. Sherrill A. Ellsworth, co-founder of coParenter and former presiding judge of the Superior Court in Riverside County, California. "We designed coParenter to help families avoid conflict by offering a modern, collaborative approach to co-parenting."
Since we launched the pilot version of coParenter in March 2017, we have helped resolve over 4,000 disputes and over 2,000 couples create co-parenting schedules. Due to coParenter's conflict prevention technology, 81 percent of these couples resolved all their co-parenting issues without the need of a mediator or legal professional.
Download coParenter from the Apple App Store here or from the Google Play Store here, or visit https://coparenter.com/ for more information.
About coParenter
coParenter is the first Intelligent Resolution Platform (IDR) by Hyphenus, Inc. designed to help separated, divorced and never-married parents make effective co-parenting decisions such as custody arrangements, child support payments, holiday scheduling and more — all out of court, saving them money and time. Available on iOS and Android, coParenter brings together communication tools, predictive technologies and on-demand human assistance to prevent conflict and make co-parenting seamless. For more information, please visit www.coparenter.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coparenter-launches-to-help-separated-divorced-and-never-married-parents-make-better-decisions-for-their-kids-300780084.html
SOURCE coParenter
