Invoca Expands Enterprise Sales and Customer Success Teams with New Office in Denver Metro Area

January 17, 2019
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, an AI-powered call tracking and analytics company, today announced it is expanding its enterprise sales and customer success teams by opening a new office in the Denver metro area, adding to its headquarters in Santa Barbara, an office in San Francisco, and remote workers across the country. This move allows Invoca to access more great talent, adding to the 78 employees it has already hired across the organization in 2018, including several key additions to the executive team.
Invoca selected the Denver area because similar to San Francisco and Santa Barbara, it offers a high quality of life, a focus on health and wellness, and steady economic growth. The geographic expansion will also allow the company to continue to build a workforce that is diverse, inclusive, and focused on the success of its customers. Invoca—which has earned numerous best workplace awards including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018, currently has 12 employees working from the new Lone Tree, Colorado space, with plans to expand to 30 by the end of this year. This also gives Invoca a physical presence near key customers like DISH Network, Dispatch Health, and Visiqua.
The Denver team includes Invoca global sales leader, SVP of Sales Ben Sullivan, who relocated to Denver from the Bay Area to lead the office as Invoca doubles the size of its enterprise sales team. Joining him are two of the five executives who were recently added to the Invoca roster. "I'm very excited to join the team here as we work to expand Invoca's North American enterprise sales footprint," said Sullivan. "The Denver area isn't only a great choice from a strategic standpoint, it's also an excellent cultural fit for us where we will continue our mission to be a company that prides its success on growth and having a diverse and passionate workforce."
The additions to the Denver office's executive team include Lone Tree's own Mayor Pro Tem Cathie Brunnick, who joins Invoca as VP of Partnerships & Alliances. She was the founder and COO of Patheos, Inc. and previously held executive roles driving business development and alliances strategies at Mersive Technologies, Vignette, and TeleTech. "I'm thrilled to join Invoca not only due to their focus on product innovation, but also for their commitment to building meaningful strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Google, Adobe, Facebook, and Salesforce," said Brunnick. "I'm very excited to be part of the growing Invoca team in Lone Tree." Tina Scala will also be joining the Colorado team as AVP of Enterprise Sales. Tina brings a broad set of experience in the marketing technology world, especially in enterprise sales. She ran global partnerships including entrée and expansion into Brazil resulting in $3.6M in new business for Wunderman Digital, served as director of sales at Kenshoo, and was VP of global sales at Collective Intellect where she went on to lead regional sales teams after its acquisition by Oracle.
At the Santa Barbara HQ, Ellen Raim joined the team as VP of People and Culture. Throughout her tenure leading human resources organizations with companies like Intel, Cascade Microtech, and Erickson, Inc., she has focused on designing cultures and developing people processes that accelerate growth. Aimee Johnson has been tapped as VP of Finance, with enterprise expertise gained from positions at LogMeIn and Citrix. And with notable experience with Salesforce and SAP, Volney Spalding joined Invoca's San Francisco office as VP of Strategy, Operations & Enablement.
"Denver is a strategic hub for us, and we are very excited to have three world-class enterprise software leaders in Denver who will bring the new sales and service hub to fruition," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the best, most innovative tools and services, and we can only do that with the best people. Now with three offices and over 160 talented team members nationwide, 2019 is off to a strong start."
Invoca is hiring across the organization to support its continued expansion. Visit invoca.com/company/careers for more information.
About Invoca
Invoca is an AI-powered call tracking and analytics platform that helps marketers get campaign attribution and actionable data from inbound phone calls. Invoca delivers real-time call analytics to help marketers take informed actions based on data generated before and during a phone conversation. As a result, marketers can dramatically improve ROI by driving more revenue-generating calls, increasing conversion rates, personalizing the customer journey, and running more efficient campaigns. With Fortune 500 customers in telecommunications, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and home services, Invoca's platform integrates with Google Marketing Platform, Facebook, Adobe Experience Cloud, and Salesforce Sales and Marketing Clouds. Invoca has raised over $60M from Accel Partners, Upfront Ventures, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Rincon Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.
