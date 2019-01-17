3M and Nobel Media Partner to Inspire Lifelong Search for Knowledge at 'The Future of Learning' Nobel Prize Dialogue Event

|By Business Wire
January 17, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Nobel Laureates will discuss the Future of Learning on Jan. 19, 2019, during a Nobel Prize Dialogue event that will be held for the first time in Latin America. The event aims to deepen the dialogue between thought leaders from science and society and welcomes students, researchers and the general public. Nobel Media is arranging the event in cooperation with Future Challenges, Science, Technology and Innovation Commission with the support of 3M and other Nobel International Partners.
“This partnership is really exciting for our 3M science community as we jointly focus on educating, inspiring, and engaging a broader audience on big issues that impact people’s lives around the world,” said Kourosh Motalebi, 3M International Operations, leading 3M - Nobel Strategic Relationship.
3M leaders will join this high-level conference, where scientists, policy-makers, students and the public in Santiago will discuss the challenges of learning in terms of technology, access to learning, the role of teachers, and how to prepare students for accelerating change in the future. The day-long conference aims to deepen the dialogue between thought leaders from science and society in an exploration of the future of learning with, Physics Laureate Serge Haroche, Physics Laureate Michael Kosterlitz, Physics Laureate Brian P. Schmidt and Medicine Laurate Bruce Beutler. The event is free and accessible to a worldwide audience online.
“Our event with Nobel Media reflects a shared commitment to science and education here in Chile,” said Milena Oliveira, General Manager of 3M Southern Cone. “We look forward to the discussions from our esteemed speakers and participants about this important topic.”
Among the speakers will be Christine Goh, Professor of Education and the Director of the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Professor Cathy N. Davidson, Founding Director of the Futures Initiative and author of many books, including 'The New Education’. Other prominent speakers are Thuli Madonsela, Advocate and Professor of law, former Public Protector of South Africa and holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University and Yasmin B. Kafai, Professor of Learning Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.
Several speakers from Chile will also participate; Ricardo Lagos, lawyer, economist, and former President of Chile; Ricardo Rosas, Psychology Professor at Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Mario Waissbluth, Engineer and Founder of Educacion 2020, Humberto Maturana, biologist, philosopher and National Prize in Natural Sciences 1994.; Abraham Magendzo, Professor and National Prize in Education 2017; Beatrice Ávalos, Researcher and National Prize in Education 2013; and Alejandra Mizala, Economist and Director of the Center for Advanced Research in Education, CIAE, of the University of Chile.
As one of a select group of Nobel International Partners, 3M has supported Nobel Media since 2016 in holding international, inspirational events that have brought Nobel Laureates to Dubai, India, Tokyo, Singapore and Korea.
3M and Nobel Media will continue to collaborate over several years to bring light to important global issues, like the future of scientific education and sustainability.
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.
About Nobel Media AB
Nobel Media spreads knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy. The company reaches a global audience of millions through its high quality productions: The official digital channels of the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize Concert, as well as a series of intercontinental, inspirational lecture events featuring Nobel Laureates. The company also manages a portfolio of publishing licenses, footage sales, and live broadcast rights to the Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies.
