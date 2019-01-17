Wanchain Joins Rivetz and ElevenPaths to Provide Secure Mobile Blockchain Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas and RICHMOND, Mass. and MADRID, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivetz, an industry leader in embedded, blockchain-based mobile security solutions, and ElevenPaths, Telefónica's Cybersecurity Unit, today announced that Wanchain, the world's leading public blockchain focused on interoperability, will join their partnership to offer blockchain solutions to enable the next-generation technology for some of the strongest privacy and cybersecurity protection for consumer and enterprise mobile subscribers available today.

Wanchain enables decentralized transfer of value between blockchains, providing industry-leading cross-chain functionality – a key component for entrepreneurs and enterprises alike to leverage the Web 3.0 economy. Enabling a safe and frictionless flow of value between blockchains, Wanchain's core technology paves the way for mass adoption of digital currencies. The solution simplifies the transfer of value from one currency to another and will offer users the convenience and simplicity that everyday use requires.

The partnership expands on Dual Roots of Trust, the built-in hardware security technology co-developed by Rivetz and ElevenPaths, enabling carrier-grade identity and e-commerce protections on potentially tens of millions of devices at Telefónica and billions of devices worldwide. Wanchain will also integrate Rivetz's advanced hardware protections to deliver a new level of assurance that transactions and data on blockchains are recorded as intended.

With Dual Roots of Trust, a user's private key is cryptographically distributed between two independent roots of trust: The Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and the carrier subscriber identity module (SIM). The solution provides an additional layer of protection for private keys even if one of the systems is compromised and ensures that users remain in control of their private keys.

The companies will demonstrate how their solutions integrate and work together at Mobile World Congress week in Barcelona, Spain on February 25-28, 2019. Showcasing how blockchain provides an innovative solution that dynamically changes how users interact with services, the companies are working to provide mobile subscribers with a safer and simpler solution for access to Web 3.0 services. The solution offers a new model for a fully integrated identity, privacy, payment and operational experience.

"Wanchain looks forward to working with these new partners to bring millions of new users to the blockchain powered future," said Jack Lu, founder and CEO of Wanchain. "Together with our new partners, we will integrate to enable the mass market security and privacy that every user needs to have a safe and simple experience."

"Wanchain provides a new model for data integrity transactions and privacy, which is an excellent complement to embedded mobile security," said Steven Sprague, founder and CEO of Rivetz. "We look forward to delivering the foundations for provable consumer protections with every digital transaction."

"At ElevenPaths, Telefónica's Cybersecurity Unit, we are tasked with creating disruptive innovation in security, making the life of our clients safer. We are pleased to be working with partners to develop innovative core technology to protect user's identities, sensitive information and digital assets," said Pedro Pablo Perez, CEO at ElevenPaths and Global Director of Security at Telefónica.

Rivetz's best-in-class security solutions hinge upon access to the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), which is an isolated, measured computer environment separate from the operating system. By provisioning all digital transactions through the TEE, Rivetz assures that users' private keys cannot be altered or stolen if the operating system were tampered with or infected by malware.

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cyber Security Unit, we believe in the idea of challenging the current state of security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We're always redefining the relationship between security and people, with the aim of creating innovative security products which can transform the concept of security, thus keeping us one step ahead of attackers, who are increasingly present in our digital life. Find out more on their blog, on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or LinkedIn.

More information:

www.elevenpaths.com





About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of subscribers, with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world-class fixed, mobile, and broadband networks. The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and over 356 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

More information:

+34 91 482 38 00

[email protected]

pressoffice.telefonica.com

About Wanchain

Wanchain is a global organization with technical and business teams in Austin (USA), Beijing (China) and Europe. Wanchain is an interoperability platform enabling decentralized transfer of digital assets between blockchains, using privacy protection and smart contracts. Wanchain recently announced that it has hit another major milestone – the launch of Wanchain 3.0, the latest iteration of the Wanchain platform. The Wanchain 3.0 product launch includes cross-chain functionality with Bitcoin, making Wanchain the first and only blockchain interoperable with Bitcoin and Ethereum using secure multi-party computation. Find out more on their website, or on Medium, Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube.

More information:

[email protected]

About Rivetz

Rivetz technology and services aim to provide a safer and easier-to-use model for all users to protect their digital assets using hardware-based trusted execution technology. The device plays a critical role in automating security and enabling the controls that users need to produce high assurance data and benefit from modern services. Rivetz leverages state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools to develop a modern model for users and their devices to interact with services on the Internet. They were selected for Telecom Council's prestigious Innovation Showcase Class of 2018. Find out more at www.rivetz.com and follow Rivetz on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

More information:

Nikki Dance, FortyThree, Inc.

[email protected]

831.401.3175

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wanchain-joins-rivetz-and-elevenpaths-to-provide-secure-mobile-blockchain-solutions-300780016.html

SOURCE Rivetz