Nintendo Download: Travis Touchdown is Back!

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 09:05 AM EST
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005180/en/
The Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes game is available Jan. 18. (Photo: Business Wire)
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – The setting is a small town in the middle of nowhere in the American South. Badman shows up at the trailer Travis Touchdown has been living in to exact revenge for the murder of his daughter, Bad Girl. But things go horribly wrong. As they battle it out, the two are sucked into the game world of the Death Drive Mk Ⅱ. Beam Katana in hand, Travis strikes again! The Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes game is available Jan. 18.
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG – After witnessing a woman vanish from an elevator, college graduate Alex embarks on an adventure to rescue her that spirals into an epic quest with stakes higher than he could have ever imagined. Alex’s search for the woman and the truth behind her disappearance lead him and his companions toward the new millennium, on a journey rife with mystery and danger … or so goes the tale of YIIK: A Postmodern RPG, the surreal Japanese-style RPG from Ackk Studios and Ysbryd Games.
Nintendo eShop sales:
-
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week:
- ACA NEOGEO KZUNA ENCOUNTER (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 22
- Bash the Bear (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Bedtime Blues (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Big Crown: Showdown (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Bubble Shooter DX (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Combat Core – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Drowning – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- DYING: Reborn – Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Elli (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Feudal Alloy (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Fight of Gods (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 18
- Football Heroes Turbo (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Fragment of Marine (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- FutureGrind (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 22
- Gunman Clive HD Collection (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition – Full and Demo Versions (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- IHUGU (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 21
- Left-Right: The Mansion (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Marble Power Blast (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Mars or Die! (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 18
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Mega Mall Story (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Number Place 10000 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Old School Racer 2 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 18
- Rampage Knights (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Samsara: Deluxe Edition (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Shift Happens – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 18
- Spot The Differences: Party! (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- The Office Quest (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- The Raven Remastered (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 22
- The Shrouded Isle (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Tied Together – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Voxel Sword (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch)
- Woodle Tree Adventures – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available Jan. 22
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005180/en/
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:30 AM EST