Reflektive's New People Management Suite Combines Performance, Intelligence, and Engagement Solutions to Deliver Actionable People Insights

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 09:08 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflektive, the leading people management platform, today announced it is expanding its platform into a people management suite, integrating its Performance and Intelligence solutions with a new Engagement product as a single, cohesive ecosystem.
The Reflektive People Management Suite helps companies simplify their HR stack by providing leadership with actionable insights into personnel, performance, and cultural metrics — all in one place. The tools equip them to make data-driven, strategic talent decisions quickly, without having to pore over reams of raw data. The new solution also includes an expanded integration with BambooHR, with other HRIS and ATS integrations coming soon.
"With these enhancements, the Reflektive platform is now hands-down the most comprehensive people management suite on the market," said Reflektive CEO Rajeev Behera. "Not only do we give you new engagement data and other insights faster, but we do it with compelling visualizations and dashboards. This paints a clear picture of KPIs and empowers leaders to act on data within days, rather than months, for immediate improvement."
"After successfully working with and implementing Reflektive at Airbnb, I'm excited to partner again to bring an integrated and strategic approach to people management at Allbirds with Reflektive's new People Management Suite," said Mark Levy, head of employee experience at Allbirds.
Measure Engagement On-Demand
Reflektive's new Engagement product allows companies to measure employee engagement with company-wide surveys and targeted polls using pre-built survey templates. The Engagement product helps HR leaders instantly identify key drivers and detractors of engagement and track trends across the company and throughout the employee lifecycle. Easy-to-use visualizations and customizable reporting bring clarity to the data, allowing HR and business leaders to focus on strategic planning rather than slicing and dicing data.
By integrating Engagement data with Performance and Intelligence data, along with HRIS and ATS systems, Reflektive provides comprehensive people management insights with streamlined management and data continuity. For example, HR leaders can understand how 1-on-1 meetings impact engagement, compare attrition data against employee performance, and ensure that top performers are being rewarded with promotions and competitive salaries.
Data Integration Enables Quick Action
The ability to drill down and filter data helps surface insights that may be unique to specific departments, locations, job roles, age groups, gender, or other parameters. For example, companies can identify gaps in gender inclusiveness or whether top performers are being compensated at the proper level. This allows companies to immediately pinpoint problem areas and take corrective action.
"In most cases, engagement surveys are done annually. It takes a couple of months to get the data, then several more to compile reports, and even longer to act on the results," Behera said. "The year might be half over before you can implement needed change. Reflektive shortens this timeline substantially, so you can not only take swift action, but also see how those changes impact performance and other areas almost immediately."
Behera announced the suite's launch during his keynote at Reflektive's first people management conference, Illuminate, which featured dozens of people leaders from innovative brands like Pinterest, frog Design, 23andMe, Airbnb, Dollar Shave Club, Allbirds, Omada Health, and more.
Reflektive's comprehensive People Management Suite empowers HR managers, company leaders, and employees to optimize employee experience for better business results. The Suite drives continuous feedback, goal management, and near real-time analytics to power coaching and ongoing professional development. With solutions that work where your employees work — whether that's Gmail, Outlook, Slack, or Jira — Reflektive creates a feedback culture that drives both individual and company growth.
For more information, visit www.reflektive.com.
About Reflektive
Forward-thinking organizations use Reflektive's people management suite for Performance, People Intelligence, and Engagement with Real-Time Feedback and Recognition, Check-Ins, Goal Management, Performance Reviews, 1-on-1 Profiles, People Intelligence, and Engagement Surveys. Reflektive's more than 500 customers include Blue Origin, Comcast, Instacart, Dollar Shave Club, Healthgrades, Wavemaker Global, and Protective Life. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and TPG Growth, Reflektive has raised more than $100 million to date, and was ranked the 13th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Nicole Paleologus, SSPR
267-758-2638
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reflektives-new-people-management-suite-combines-performance-intelligence-and-engagement-solutions-to-deliver-actionable-people-insights-300779790.html
SOURCE Reflektive
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST