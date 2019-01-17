SANS Security Awareness Leverages Leading Expertise to Develop Fresh EndUser Training Content Styles to Cater to Every Corporate Culture

|By PR Newswire
|January 17, 2019 09:15 AM EST
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness professionals can more effectively mature their security awareness program, no matter the level of their learners or organization. SANS Security Awareness, the leading provider in security awareness training, and a division of SANS Institute, recently launched the dynamic 2019 SANS EndUser Training Series, which offers a vast library of brand new content Styles, a refresh to currently existing Styles, and a full collection of supplemental support materials to enhance teaching opportunities.
This new content has been developed and backed by a trifecta of SANS leading cyber security specialists, which include Cyber Security Subject Matter Experts, Learning Experience Design Experts, and Client Success and Program Customization Experts. Together, they employ the use of advanced learning techniques to keep learners engaged and ultimately usher toward a more mature, cyber-aware workplace.
"I'm extremely excited about the new Training Styles because the variety we offer keeps the learners interested," says Jon Portzline, SANS Director of Content. "Each organization is different in the cyber security challenges they face and the kind of culture that exists within the workplace. Having different styles available gives those organizations a chance to select training that is better suited for their specific challenges and culture."
The 2019 SANS EndUser Training Series boasts a key teaching psychology, developed by a team of designers, adult-learning strategists, and course developers. It offers 7 brand new distinct Training Styles to help meet every type of learner and address relevant cyber threats, specific to each organization's size and need, taking the guesswork out of how to build an effective program:
- Traditional Animation – Straightforward training in a motion-graphic style.
- Host-Led Animation – A live action host, combined with motion graphics capture the learner's attention with this visual style.
- Live Action – Real people acting in real security related scenarios offers a direct, human element to this style.
- Expert Introduction – Cybersecurity subject matter expert Lance Spitzner introduces each animated module, allowing the learner to further comprehend key concepts introduced.
- Situational Interactive – Situational interactive modules include full animated training modules plus situational quiz situations presented at the end of each module. Learners are presented with a variety of a realistic scenarios, requiring them to select the correct action.
- Applied Interactive – Hands-on, interactive content that offer engaging challenges to test and apply learned security behaviors. The Applied Interactive help cement training concepts and drive home key points.
- Gamified Interactive: A challenging set of interactive games that engross players as they must defeat security threats. This Style involves a deeper understanding of security behaviors.
"We want people to know that behaving more securely doesn't require a degree in rocket science, they just need have healthy skepticism and look out for things that seem out of place," explains Portzline.
Through the support of the SANS Security Awareness Client Success team, consumers can create and roll out an optimal mix of end user training that specifically embodies their organization's needs and learning styles through superior service. Whether learners are just beginning to learn about security awareness, display a strong understanding of security awareness best practices, or a mixture of both, the variety of training content ensures consumers have the best training available to protect their organization.
The 2019 SANS Security Awareness EndUser Training can be hosted on nearly any platform. The content can suit any corporate culture by also featuring an organization's specific logos and the materials have been translated across over 30 languages, delivered in video, voiceover, transcripts, and subtitle formats.
To schedule a complimentary demo of the 2019 SANS Security Awareness EndUser Training, visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products/end-user
About SANS Security Awareness
SANS Security Awareness, a division of the SANS Institute, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS Security Awareness has worked with over 1,300 organizations and trained over 6.5 million people around the world. Security awareness training content is translated into over 20 languages and built by a global network of the world's most knowledgeable cyber security experts. Organizations trust that SANS Security Awareness content and training is world-class and ready for a global audience. The SANS Security Awareness program includes everything security awareness officers need to simply and effectively build a best-in-class security awareness program. For more information about training programs, please visit: https://www.sans.org/security-awareness-training/products
About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-security-awareness-leverages-leading-expertise-to-develop-fresh-enduser-training-content-styles-to-cater-to-every-corporate-culture-300780199.html
SOURCE SANS Institute
