NTT Communications baut Ökosystem für Vernetzung von großen Rechenzentren aus

|January 17, 2019 09:29 AM EST
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), das Unternehmen für ICT-Lösungen und internationale Kommunikation der NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), kündigte heute den Ausbau der Vernetzung seiner Nexcenter™-Rechenzentren in Tokio und Osaka, Japan, an, um Kundenunternehmen die bislang flexibelste Vernetzung mit Cloud- und Content-Diensten zu ermöglichen. Ab diesem Monat wird NTT Com nach und nach damit beginnen, sein Ökosystem direkt mit drei großen Internet Exchanges (IXs) in Japan zu verbinden, um Kunden Zugriff auf Dienste zu ermöglichen, die von diesen IXs und mehreren Partnerunternehmen von NTT Com angeboten werden. Anschließend wird NTT Com den Ausbau seines auf NTT Coms Nexcenter™-Rechenzentren gestützten Ökosystems fortsetzen.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005425/de/
Expanding Interconnection (Graphic: Business Wire)
Als ein DX Enabler™ nutzt NTT Com ICT zur Realisierung der digitalen Transformation (DX), transformiert und schafft Geschäfte gemeinsam mit Kunden („Transform and Create Business“), konzentriert sich auf die Nutzung digitaler Daten und arbeitet daran, Datendistributionsplattformen bereitzustellen, die durch die Weiterentwicklung von Daten zu Informationen für den Gebrauch als wertvolle Informationsquellen optimiert sind.
Diese Initiative, die Nexcenters Unterstützung für Datendistributionsplattformen nutzt, ist einer von vielen Wegen, auf dem NTT Com sein Ökosystem für eine flexible Verbindung zu Cloud- und Contentdiensten zahlreicher Anbieter erweitert.
- Die Vernetzung großer IXs und Nexcenter-Rechenzentren in Japan
Der IX Connect Service von BBIX, Inc., der JPIX Service von Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd. und der aktuell verfügbare JPNAP Service von Internet Multifeed Co. werden mit den großen Rechenzentren vernetzt, die NTT Com in Tokio und Osaka betreibt. Die IXs werden ein wachsendes Spektrum von Dienstleistungen anbieten, auf die Kunden von NTT Com über eine Verbindung zu spezifischen Rechenzentren mittels des Nexcenter Connect™ Service zugreifen können, der für eine niedrige Pauschalgebühr angeboten wird.
Die Rechenzentren werden die Tokio Nr. 1 bis Nr. 10 Rechenzentren, das Yokohama Nr. 1 Rechenzentrum und Saitama Nr. 1 Rechenzentrum im Raum Tokio sowie die Osaka 1 bis 3 Rechenzentren, das Osaka 5 Rechenzentrum und die geplanten Osaka 6 und 7 Rechenzentren im Raum Osaka umfassen.
- Robustes Ökosystem für erweiterte Interkonnektivität von Partner-IT-Diensten
NTT Com wird sein auf Nexcenter™-Rechenzentren gestütztes Ökosystem durch erweiterte Interkonnektivität zwischen Partnerunternehmen verbessern. Kundenunternehmen werden von diversen Cloud- und IT-Diensten profitieren, die von NTT Coms Partnerunternehmen über die Nexcenter™-Rechenzentren angeboten werden.
Zukünftig wird NTT Com, in seiner Rolle als DX Enabler™, der die digitale Transformation für Kunden ermöglicht, verschiedene Maßnahmen entwickeln, um eine Datendistributionsplattform anzubieten. Dazu zählen neben globalen IoT-Diensten mittels eSIM und Netzwerkdiensten, die flexibel zahlreiche Clouds verbinden, auch KI-Dienste, Datenmanagement und Servitization-Support-Dienste. Darüber hinaus geht NTT Com vom weiteren Ausbau seiner Vernetzung mehrerer IXs aus und möchte seine Partnerschaften mit anderen hervorragenden Dienstleistern erweitern.
Alle in dieser Pressemitteilung genannten Firmennamen und Logos sind Marken oder eingetragene Marken ihrer jeweiligen Besitzer.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
