Tangoe Announces Tangoe LIVE 2019 Global User Conference in Nashville

January 17, 2019 09:35 AM EST
Tangoe, the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) leader, today announced details for its fifth annual global user conference, Tangoe LIVE, including the keynote speaker. The conference will take place May 19–22, 2019 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN.
The largest TEM event in the industry, the 2019 conference brings together more than 500 professionals from around the globe and companies across all industries, including customers of MOBI following the company’s acquisition by Tangoe in December 2018. At this year’s conference, customers, partners and executives will join industry experts to explore the hottest topics in telecom, mobility and cloud expense management. Additionally, Tangoe LIVE attendees will:
- Hear from more than 20 speakers from across 25 industries as they share best practices and expert tips.
- Choose from more than 40 breakout sessions featuring product tips and tricks, industry deep dives, customer success stories and expert panels.
- Network with industry peers and understand how other leading brands are deploying their own TEM, MMS and cloud solutions to address today’s technology challenges.
The keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Mike Walsh, advisor to global Fortune 500 technology leaders on how to thrive in the current era of disruptive technological change. Walsh looks for emerging technologies and disruptive shifts in human behavior, and then translates them into practical plans for digital transformation. A prolific writer and commentator, Walsh’s views have appeared in a wide range of international publications including BusinessWeek, Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. His best-selling books include “Futuretainment” and “The Dictionary of Dangerous Ideas.”
“Tangoe LIVE enables our customers, partners and executives to engage on a personal level to discuss common challenges and actionable TEM and MMS industry solutions,” said Bob Irwin, CEO, Tangoe. “Tangoe is an established TEM market pioneer and innovator, and we’re thrilled to host MOBI customers for the first time since our acquisition. It will be exciting to have the best TEM and MMS customers under one roof collaborating and sharing best practices on how global brands can optimize IT infrastructure, reduce costs and automate processes. Together, we’re revolutionizing TEM and MMS.”
The 2019 event will showcase the power Tangoe and MOBI offer by combining the world’s largest TEM company with the leading high-growth, customer-centric MMS provider recognized for its software platform, managed services and company culture.
“We are so excited to invite MOBI’s customers to Tangoe LIVE 2019,” said Scott Kraege, Tangoe Board Member and MOBI Co-Founder. “This event expands the opportunities to network with industry peers, learn from experts and get hands-on training in the latest technologies. The opportunity to merge a variety of insights and learning opportunities beyond mobility makes Tangoe LIVE one of the most comprehensive events in our industry.”
To learn more about Tangoe LIVE 2019 and register, please visit TangoeLIVE.com.
Note to Editors
Journalists are invited to attend Tangoe LIVE 2019. For more information, or to register for the event, please contact Emily Allen, Articulate Communications, at [email protected], or at +1 212-255-1198.
ABOUT TANGOE
Tangoe is the global standard for America’s greatest brands. Tangoe customers trust them to optimize more than $40 billion of telecom expenses and manage the lifecycle of more than 10,000,000 mobile devices. Customers cite five reasons Tangoe is their preferred solution:
- Customers – Tangoe has earned the trust of a who’s who of America’s greatest companies.
- Technology – Tangoe offers modern, cloud-based, advanced-architecture technology solutions.
- Savings – Tangoe leads the industry in one-time, continuous and total cost savings.
- Global Reach – Tangoe serves the global needs of the largest, most sophisticated companies.
- Customer Service – Tangoe delivers ever-better service for customers.
Tangoe is the industry leader. They optimize more telecom expenses and manage more mobile devices than their next three competitors, combined.
