Thomas Launches Two Recognition Programs for Industry Difference Makers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 09:37 AM EST
Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, today announced the first winners of its new Thomas Recognition Programs, which showcase and honor the best and brightest individuals within the manufacturing/industrial space.
Thomas’ NextGen For Industry program highlights outstanding millennial-aged individuals who are introducing new ideas, taking on challenges and driving new success for their companies and co-workers, while its Champion For Industry program recognizes business owners, managers and industry leaders of all ages who help drive their companies and the manufacturing industry forward.
As an ongoing initiative in which new winners will be profiled each month, nominations will be accepted year-round at Thomas’ Recognition Programs site.
“Industry is wrestling with a growing skills gap as baby boomers retire in record numbers, and some incredibly talented millennials are stepping up to fill the void,” said Tony Uphoff, Thomas President and CEO. “To encourage greater numbers of younger workers to enter careers in manufacturing, our NextGen For Industry program shines a spotlight on young professionals who are making a difference and building a rewarding career in industry.”
Business leaders also see extraordinary new opportunities and new challenges as Industry 4.0 and emerging technologies redefine the manufacturing and industrial landscape. “Our Champion For Industry program recognizes industry leaders that show a unique ability to adapt, innovate and lead in an evolving and increasingly competitive arena,” continued Uphoff. “We’re incredibly proud to honor all of our program award recipients for their impressive accomplishments and contributions to industry.”
NextGen For Industry honoree: Aleah Titus
As the Local Product Group Supply Chain Manager for ABB Inc. in Richmond, Virginia, Aleah was called in to support a team that needed help. She worked with the local IT staff to create a tool to prevent material shortages, while at the same time, she set up over 55 new suppliers in a short period of time to help improve a throughput issue. In her time with ABB, Aleah has successfully saved her company around 5 million dollars. She is one of the youngest Supply Chain Managers at ABB. Read more of Aleah’s story here.
Champion For Industry honoree: Joel Stone
Chief Technology Officer and Board Chair at Fermentum, Joel was described by a colleague as “a visionary leader and change agent in industrial biotechnology, globally recognized as a sage in our industry.” He is a sought-after speaker and industry consultant, and has been CEO, COO, SVP, and VP of numerous food ingredient, animal health, enzyme, ethanol, and renewable chemical companies. Read more of Joel’s story here.
Nominate an industry difference maker for well-deserved recognition
“We’d like to encourage our fellow industry members to nominate deserving co-workers for our recognition programs,” said Uphoff. “Shining a spotlight on our industry’s ‘stars’ puts a brighter focus on industry as a whole, we’re proud to do so while honoring true difference-makers for their continuous hard work and dedication.”
Along with “bragging rights,” winners will be featured on the Thomas website, across social media and championed among their own professional networks. Anyone can nominate a colleague for consideration, though self-nominations are not eligible. Thomas will announce winners on a monthly basis. To submit a nomination, please visit Thomas’ Recognition Programs site.
About Thomas
Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005334/en/
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:30 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 17, 2019 04:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 17, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:30 AM EST