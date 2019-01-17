Comcast NBCUniversal to Create Digital Mosaic in Celebration of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
The impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s work has continued to serve as an inspiration to many. In celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King, and in honor of MLK Day, Comcast NBCUniversal is launching VisionsOfKing.com, an interactive online platform where people can upload photos and videos through Instagram, sharing how they keep Dr. King’s vision alive.
“We are proud to honor the living legacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders, especially Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – one of its most influential spokespeople and advocates,” said Bret Perkins, Vice President of External Affairs, Comcast Corporation. “As people continue to march for the rights and equality of others, we hope the community will embrace this project to share their visions of Dr. King’s dream and what it means to them as part of their MLK Day celebrations and throughout Black History Month in February.”
The photos and videos will be part of a digital mosaic that will live online and will be on display at The King Center in Atlanta on MLK Day on January 21st during its “2019 King Holiday” celebration. Comcast NBCUniversal is a sponsor of the event, where guests can become part of the on-site digital mosaic. Dr. Bernice King, Dr. King’s daughter and CEO of the King Center, said, “The storied work of my father, as well as many others, has continually served as an inspiration for people to continue to champion for what is right. It’s these stories that have inspired millions of people to continue to march, and it is important to share new and impactful stories to keep the dream alive.”
Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to celebrate the life of Dr. King and our commitment to the African American community through our programming, our hiring, our partnerships with diverse nonprofit organizations, and more.
For example, Comcast NBCUniversal and the Equal Justice Initiative’s award-winning multimedia platform, Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, presents more than 16 hours of firsthand accounts, historical moments, and stories that honor the legacy and impact of America’s civil rights champions. Additionally, in February, Comcast’s Xfinity TV will celebrate Black History Month with a special curated destination within Black Film & TV that focuses on a new generation of influencers and icons shaping the culture and issues facing the African-American community, as well as culturally specific TV and movie collections. And last year, NBC News and MSNBC launched the acclaimed documentary Hope & Fury: MLK, The Movement and The Media. Comcast NBCUniversal is hosting free screenings of the acclaimed film in select markets this month. Comcast customers can also watch the film for free on Xfinity On DemandTM by saying “Hope & Fury” into their X1 Voice Remote.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
