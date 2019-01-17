Business leaders unite to bring high-quality pre-K to more children

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from some of North Carolina's most prominent businesses are joining with the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) to recommend strategies to increase participation in North Carolina's high-quality pre-K program, NC Pre-K. The new NIEER research report was prompted when, even with a significant 2017 increase in funding for NC Pre-K, many North Carolina counties did not attempt to expand access.
In fact, 44 North Carolina counties declined any new expansion funding, even though thousands of eligible children were not being served. Again, in 2018, 34 counties declined expansion funding.
"Recent increases in NC Pre-K funding are a sound investment in our children's success and the development of a skilled future workforce," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "Now we need to make sure eligible kids can seize the opportunity to build strong educational foundations."
The NIEER report, Barriers to Expansion of NC Pre-K: Problems and Potential Solutions, highlights three interrelated issues critical to expanding the NC Pre-K program: accurately determining how many children are eligible for NC Pre-K but lack access; analyzing whether county "waiting lists" reflect the actual need and demand for NC Pre-K, and barriers to expanding NC Pre-K to fully meet the need.
This difficulty to expand NC Pre-K – experienced by all counties in the state – is particularly troubling as new research findings from Duke University indicate that the positive impacts from participating in the program last at least through eighth grade. Research from Duke's Sanford School of Public Policy found NC Pre-K boosted math and reading test scores and reduced special education placements and grade repetition through at least the eighth grade.
The NC Pre-K program was launched in 2001 to provide high-quality early learning opportunities to at-risk children. However, NC Pre-K now reaches less than half the children it was designed to serve. Significant numbers of young children – almost 33,000 – across all races and ethnicities, in both rural and urban areas, are losing the opportunity to develop foundational skills needed to succeed in school and beyond.
NIEER determined through its statewide survey and analysis that a key factor affecting the ability to expand is the way in which state funding for the program is structured. The NIEER report outlines recommendations to modify the state's approach to funding NC Pre-K to overcome barriers to expansion. The recommendations were announced today at a Raleigh elementary school at a press conference that included:
- Steven Barnett, NIEER founder and Senior Co-Director.Charles Bowman, North Carolina Market President, Bank of America.
- Jim Goodnight, SAS CEO.
- Jim Hansen, Regional President, PNC Financial Services, Eastern Carolina.
- Dale Jenkins, CEO, Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina.
- Jim Whitehurst, CEO, Red Hat.
"We applaud North Carolina for supporting a high-quality program and urge the state to provide more young children the chance to benefit from NC Pre-K," Barnett said. "Our recommendations today for modifying the current funding structure are designed to address financial realities and barriers to expansion."
The full NIEER report and recommendations are available here. Some recommendations may be budget-neutral, others strategically target specific barriers, and others are designed to meet rising program costs.
The business case for pre-K
Getting children into NC Pre-K lays the foundations for increasing third-grade reading proficiency – the goal of this group of CEOs.
According to the Nation's Report Card from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 39 percent of North Carolina fourth graders are proficient in reading. Students who cannot read proficiently by the end of third grade are four times more likely to leave school without a diploma than those with better reading skills. Also, students with strong reading skills at the end of third grade are much more likely to seek post-secondary education or training.
These were some of the findings of the Business Roundtable report, Why Reading Matters and What to Do About It, created in 2017 by a task force led by Goodnight. Expanded access to high-quality pre-K is a key policy recommendation in the report. Goodnight gathered a group of 13 North Carolina CEOs and business leaders representing the companies above as well as others such as AT&T, National Gypsum and Ingersoll Rand to advocate for more access for more kids to NC Pre-K.
The CEOs and Barnett presented today's recommendations to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, Speaker of the House Tim Moore and other members of the General Assembly.
Barriers to Expansion of NC Pre-K: Problems and Potential Solutions was supported with funding from PNC Financial Services and technical support by SAS.
About NIEER
The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at the Graduate School of Education, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, supports early childhood education policy and practice through independent, objective research.
About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.
SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2019 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-leaders-unite-to-bring-high-quality-pre-k-to-more-children-300778713.html
SOURCE SAS
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST