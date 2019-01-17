After 45-Year Career, KISS Performs For The First Time On The Sunset Strip, Band's First Club Show In Over Two Decades

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that legendary rock band KISS will perform an intimate invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs on Monday, February 11 at LA's famed Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. The exclusive performance will air on KISS' exclusive SiriusXM channel, KISS Army Radio.

The special concert for SiriusXM will feature KISS performing songs from the band's 45-year career. This marks the first time KISS has played a club in over twenty years and will be their first performance at the world famous Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, the venerable rock club on the Sunset Strip that has played host to rock 'n' roll's most important bands and artists, from The Doors, to Janis Joplin, to Led Zeppelin, as well as today's emerging new artists.

KISS' performance at Whisky a Go Go will launch SiriusXM's "The Party Continues," a new live series that will feature music's top artists performing in an intimate venue for SiriusXM subscribers following music's biggest night at the Grammy Awards. KISS, in the midst of their END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR, kicks off the series at the historic Whisky a Go Go. "The Party Continues" joins a series of concerts established by SiriusXM at special and iconic venues across the country, including at the Apollo Theater in New York City, The Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons, the Faena Theater in Miami Beach and more.

The performance will air on Tuesday, February 12 at 5:00 pm ET on KISS Army Radio, channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com . The concert will air on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15 at 9:00pm ET.

KISS Army Radio, the band's exclusive limited-run SiriusXM channel, will showcase music from KISS' 45-year career including stadium anthems, rarities and live tracks. The band's channel will also feature exclusive stories and insights from Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Additionally, listeners will hear music from other artists who opened for Kiss throughout their career including AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Cheap Trick and more.

KISS Army Radio will launch on Monday, February 4 at 5:00 pm ET via satellite on channel 30 and will run through Sunday, February 17.

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS announced that they are hanging up their 9-inch tall touring boots. Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have toured to nearly every city on the planet and played every venue imaginable have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans. Having played for Kings & Queens, for U.S. veterans, and for millions of devoted KISS Army fans, they will play their final shows as part of the multi-year END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail. Subscribers since January 2, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, LA including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents KISS at Whisky a Go Go. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/KISS .

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to KISS Army Radio (channel 30) on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 34 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

