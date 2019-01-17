HaystackID Acquires eDiscovery Managed Services Provider eTERA

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation, today announced it has acquired eTERA Consulting, a leading eDiscovery managed services company. The senior leadership teams of both organizations have reinvested in the combined business alongside additional investment from Knox Capital, ORIX Mezzanine & Private Equity, Maranon Capital, L.P., and Baird Principal Group. With the acquisition, eTERA will fully integrate and operate as HaystackID.
Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID, shared, "I am incredibly excited to have eTERA join the HaystackID family as we continue to increase our ability to help customers solve their complex discovery challenges. eTERA brings proven expertise delivering managed eDiscovery services to corporate legal departments and governmental agencies throughout the world. Their addition will immediately enhance our Forensics First, Early Case Insight, and ReviewRight portfolio of services and help optimize the delivery of those services for long-term, subscription and contracted engagements. I look forward to working with Scott Holec and his team as he transitions into the Chief Operating Officer role at HaystackID and drives our collective vision of developing and delivering the highest level of client services in the market."
Scott Holec, Founder and President of eTERA, added, "HaystackID's data expertise, informed by their sterling reputation for forensics, discovery and innovative managed review powered by ReviewRight, is highly complementary to our service portfolio and immediately additive to our ability to serve our global customer base. More importantly, both companies have an unwavering client service focus which promotes the right cultural fit across our respective employee and customer bases."
Mike Bryant, Operating Advisor at Knox Capital and Chairman of HaystackID Holdings commented, "The acquisition combines the business models and expertise of two leading eDiscovery providers to help our growing customer base of leading corporations, law firms, and data-dependent government agencies solve difficult data and legal discovery challenges. 2018 was a record year of growth for both companies and the acquisition will advance HaystackID's capability to streamline the delivery of critical services that help customers achieve quality outcomes in investigations and litigation at a fair and predictable price."
The acquisition, representing the continued expansion of HaystackID through investment and rapid organic growth, follows the successful acquisition and integration of Inspired Review and Envision Discovery in 2018. With the acquisition, HaystackID will now include the eTERA senior management team as well as all eTERA employees in the combined organization.
About HaystackID
HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen, and learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. With an earned reputation for mobilizing industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts, HaystackID's Forensics First, Early Case Insight, and ReviewRight services accelerate and deliver quality outcomes at a fair and predictable price.
Serving more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms from North American and European locations, HaystackID's combination of expertise and technical excellence coupled with a culture of white glove customer service make it the alternative legal services provider that is big enough to matter but small enough to care. Learn more about HaystackID at HaystackID.com.
About eTERA Consulting
eTERA Consulting is an international, award-winning organization selected by clients to help solve the challenges of complex, big data projects in the areas of information governance, investigations, litigation, regulatory compliance, and security breach response. eTERA provides customized data management solutions and services to Fortune 500 companies and the Am Law 100 at the intersection where legal, data analytics, security, and information technology meet.
About Knox Capital
Knox Capital was created on the belief that traditional private equity cannot address two critical needs facing many family, founder and entrepreneur-owned middle market businesses: a flexible investment horizon and a call for hands-on operating resources. Knox, through its extensive executive and operating advisor network, works with long-term focused private investors to create bespoke business services investments in partnership with owners and management. Learn more about Knox Capital at Knox-Cap.com.
HaystackID Media Contact
Rob Robinson
HaystackID
pr(at)HaystackID(dot)com
512-934-7531
HaystackID on Social Media
+ Twitter (@HaystackID)
+ LinkedIn
SOURCE: HaystackID
SOURCE HaystackID
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST