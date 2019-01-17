Itransition to Participate in the Acumatica Summit 2019

|By PR Newswire
DENVER, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itransition, a global software services vendor, announced today that it will participate in the Acumatica Summit 2019 as a sponsor. The event, which is going to attract more than 1,500 participants, will be held from January 27 to February 1, 2019, at Houston Marriott Marquis. Itransition will present its Acumatica expertise at Exhibitor Booth #251.
Acumatica, a provider of cloud-based ERP solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, goes to market globally through its partner network and has been holding partner events annually since 2011. Acumatica Summit 2019 is a partner and customer ecosystem gathering aimed at syncing partners and customers on the latest news about Acumatica's solutions, products, and certifications. Besides collaboration and networking, the Summit will include instructor-led certification training sessions focused on customer stories and feedback.
Itransition took on its first Acumatica project in 2013 and became part of the worldwide Acumatica partner network. Its certified Acumatica business consultants, technical specialists, implementation project managers, and system administrators have access to the knowledge hub and development tools for adding industry-specific extensions to the core functionality of Acumatica's products.
Itransition's specialists develop and implement tailored Acumatica-based business solutions configuring out-of-the-box functionality and customizing workflows. The company also integrates these solutions with internal or third-party applications and services. Itransition develops tailored mobile ERP applications by extending built-in functionality of Acumatica Mobile apps and delivers independent or integrated continuous QA services including functional, security, compatibility, and performance testing.
Itransition is a full-stack technology partner that can join projects at any stage, offer extensive audit and technology consulting services, set up and optimize development and QA processes, and provide ongoing support of Acumatica solutions. Itransition has successfully customized and extended Acumatica ERP platform functionality for the insurance and construction industries and also developed a Hybris-Acumatica connector that links SAP Hybris with Acumatica Cloud ERP.
Anton Kan, Delivery Manager from Itransition, says: "We are delighted to be partners with Acumatica because they develop a complex product with the ability to quickly respond to market changes and deliver new features on demand. Being cloud-first, Acumatica can react to client needs fast, releasing big updates twice a year and small updates every two weeks. During our partnership with Acumatica, we have learned a lot about developing easily customizable and flexible software products that can be adapted and modified to fit any business niche. So if you have a project in mind, we will be happy to discuss it at the Summit."
Kimberly Keinz, Certified Acumatica Sales Consultant from Itransition, adds: "We have participated in several Acumatica partner events, but we hope the 2019 Summit will be the most ambitious one, with a larger number of participants, more topics for discussion, and even more in-depth training sessions. We hope that the 2019 Summit will help us extend our Acumatica portfolio and expertise. We are looking forward to the Summit, excited to meet new people and to get new skills in tailoring Acumatica solutions for better productivity and more intelligent business insights for our clients."
About Acumatica
Acumatica is the leading and fastest-growing cloud-based ERP software provider for small and mid-sized businesses. Backed up by the latest cloud and mobile technology, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications for ERP, CRM, Financials, Distribution, and Project Accounting. These applications help enterprises streamline processes while offering visibility of all operations to accelerate business growth. Acumatica's mobile ERP versions for iOS and Android allow users to access applications from any location and device at any time. Acumatica offers its clients different pricing models with flexible customer-centric deployment and licensing options and scale-up capabilities for organizations with plans to expand.
For more information, visit acumatica.com
About Itransition
Founded in 1998, Itransition is a fast-growing international provider of digital transformation and software product development services. With headquarters in the USA, the company delivers high-quality software services to a variety of customers, from small startups to large global enterprises. Itransition has multiple development centers in Eastern Europe with 2000 specialists on board and a network of delivery centers in Europe and the USA. The company offers a unique combination of technology skills, domain knowledge, the latest methodologies, and focus on constant growth. Independent research agencies like Forrester, Deloitte, and Zinnov repeatedly place Itransition among international leaders in outsourced software development.
For more information, visit itransition.com
SOURCE Itransition
