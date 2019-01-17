Digital Air Strike Acquires Two Companies, Expanding Ad Tech and Digital Retailing Solutions for the Automotive Industry

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 17, 2019 10:15 AM EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company, today announced it has acquired the assets of the ad tech lead generation company, Target Media Partners Interactive (TMPi) and Libra Systems, a software company that simplifies leasing and financing operations for automotive retailers. The acquisitions represent the largest expansion in Digital Air Strike's history as well as a large leap forward to round out its consumer engagement and digital retailing platform.
Digital Air Strike will integrate TMPi's capabilities into its lead generation platform to offer even more powerful advertising solutions, including display advertising as a Google Premier Partner, location-based geo-targeted advertising, and VDP Power Listings. These advanced tools seamlessly integrate inventory into social networks and top automotive sites, generating more sales for dealerships, all with an industry-leading performance guarantee.
Libra Systems' patent-pending "Risk-to-Roll Software" will be integrated into Digital Air Strike's intelligent messaging platform, Response Path, and its patented lead response solution, Response Logix, which generates multi-vehicle price quotes and builds microsites in real-time to respond to leads from in-market car buyers. The addition of Libra's software will allow consumers to calculate payments and interest online while allowing dealers to eliminate guesswork that can often result in lost deals, funding delays, and claims of discriminatory lending.
"Digital Air Strike continues to expand our best-of-breed solutions to give our dealers a strong competitive edge," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. "TMPi's targeted digital advertising technology and Libra Systems' patent-pending deal structure software integrate seamlessly into our consumer engagement platform that now serves over 5,000 dealerships and OEM clients, including businesses in additional key verticals such as healthcare and education."
The acquisitions add 52 employees and 3,000 subscriptions to Digital Air Strike's combined portfolio of more than 5,000 clients and 9,200 subscriptions. The acquisitions also include an office location in Los Angeles and field team representation throughout the U.S.
"Digital Air Strike is the leader in consumer engagement solutions and has a strong track record of innovation that helps dealers boost sales and profitability," said David Duckwitz, CEO, TMPi. "The combination of TMPi's targeted advertising capabilities and Digital Air Strike's award-winning lead response technology represents a winning formula for dealerships and other businesses."
Libra Systems' industry-leading software was built by dealers for dealers after they identified a need in the market to have better tools to maximize profit and comply with fair credit laws. It is used by major automotive groups including Tucson's Royal Automotive Group and Dorschel Automotive Group in New York. The technology is also endorsed by experts in the industry including well-known auto credit and subprime trainer, Gary Dirstine.
"What makes this deal so attractive is the opportunity to take a major leap closer to true digital retailing," said Michael Maledon, managing partner of Libra Systems. "The combined solution will be ground-breaking, bridging the gap between traditional dealership sales processes and the increasing desire by consumers to transact with dealers online in an efficient and transparent manner."
Digital Air Strike has made three acquisitions in the past ten months including acquiring the privately-held AI chat technology business of Eldercare Technology, Path Chat, last spring. Digital Air Strike enhanced its artificial intelligence-powered messaging solution and launched Response Path, which has already won numerous awards including a People's Choice Award for Favorite New Product. Over 1,000 clients use the ground-breaking solution on multiple platforms including websites, SMS, and Facebook Messenger.
Digital Air Strike's new solutions will be showcased at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) annual convention in San Francisco, January 25th – 27th. The event is also where Digital Air Strike hosts its annual Client Appreciation party with this year's celebration featuring performances by Quiet Riot and Vanilla Ice aboard the largest charter yacht on the West Coast. More information about activities at Digital Air Strike's NADA Booth #128-S and Client Appreciation party can be found here.
About Digital Air Strike
Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response technology and consumer engagement company helping businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.
A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada and 11 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.
About Target Media Partners
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, TMPi is a leading developer and provider of integrated performance-based online and mobile advertising solutions for U.S. auto dealers and other SMBs. TMPi's proprietary lead generation network of partner websites, local search and display advertising solutions providing guaranteed actions for its advertisers—emails, phone calls, website clicks and profile views.
About Libra Systems
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Libra Systems develops and supports integrated software solutions that simplify business operations for automotive retailers. Libra's Risk-to-Roll software enables dealers to quickly and consistently identify the most profitable deal structure based on the non-discriminatory credit characteristics of each deal. Libra allows dealers to eliminate subjective guesswork that can often result in lost deals, lost profit, funding delays, and claims of discriminatory lending.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-air-strike-acquires-two-companies-expanding-ad-tech-and-digital-retailing-solutions-for-the-automotive-industry-300780037.html
SOURCE Digital Air Strike
