STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, Hillwood, and IPI Partners Announce Partnership to Develop Hyperscale Data Center Campus at AllianceTexas

January 17, 2019 10:30 AM EST
STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the data center platform built from the ground up to address the infrastructure needs of rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies, and Hillwood, one of the nation's leading real estate companies, announced today that they have partnered to co-develop a data center campus at AllianceTexas. The partnership is a continuation of the joint venture originally formed in October 2017 between Hillwood and IPI Partners, an investor in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC. This announcement follows the recent launch of the STACK platform on January 15, 2019 (for more information, please see the latest press release on the STACK INFRASTRUCTURE launch.)
AllianceTexas is a 26,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use project developed by Hillwood, located in north Fort Worth with 45 million square feet of development and over $9 billion in private investment to-date. AllianceTexas is home to five data centers including Facebook’s fifth global data center campus and four other FORTUNE 500 users. Over 400 acres are dedicated specifically for data centers, with critical infrastructure in place to ensure uninterrupted power, telecommunications, and operations for customized hyperscale facilities. At full build-out, the data center campus is capable of delivering 400+ megawatts of dedicated critical power, replicating the current capacity of the entire Dallas/Fort Worth market.
“We see AllianceTexas as one of the most compelling locations in the country for hyperscale data centers. Given the magnitude of the infrastructure already in place, AllianceTexas provides the opportunity for the completion and delivery of build-to-suit projects to support immediate demand,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “STACK’s mission includes supporting our client’s largest infrastructure requirements and partnering with Hillwood is a brand new opportunity to jointly solve this for our clients.”
“AllianceTexas checks all of the critical site selection boxes out of the gate with massive scale, pad-ready locations, and tremendous power capacity immediately available,” added Ty Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at STACK. “Like Facebook and others have already found, by unlocking tax incentives for large users and taking advantage of very low power rates, STACK and AllianceTexas can deliver a total cost of occupancy and agility value proposition that is pretty hard to beat in any major market in the United States.”
"We are very excited about the STACK platform and the progress we’ve made in establishing AllianceTexas as one of the world’s leading data center destinations," said Mike Berry, President of Hillwood. “As the demand for large data center campuses in central U.S. availability zones continues to grow, this partnership positions us to quickly deliver at a low total cost of occupancy in one of the most attractive locations in the country.”
For additional information on the Data Center Campus at AllianceTexas, please contact Ty Miller ([email protected]).
ABOUT ALLIANCETEXAS
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019, AllianceTexas is an unparalleled regional success story that has transformed the North Texas economy and connected the area to global industry. Anchored by Fort Worth Alliance Airport, the world’s first dedicated industrial airport, and led by Hillwood’s development of 26,000 acres, AllianceTexas is home to over 500 companies which have built more than 45 million square feet and created over 61,000 jobs, its estimated cumulative impact since 1989 is more than $76 billion for North Texas. The Alliance region hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs and has expanded far beyond its industrial roots to include corporate headquarters, healthcare providers, higher education centers, shopping and entertainment destinations, and vibrant residential communities. From the newest homeowner to the most well-known of Fortune 500 companies, opportunity thrives at AllianceTexas. For additional information, please visit www.alliancetexas.com.
ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
STACK is a leading data center company built from the ground up to address the full stack of its clients’ critical infrastructure needs, today and into the future. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale colocation, build-to-suit, and powered shell solutions in six markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and Silicon Valley, California. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK provides the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing enterprises and hyperscale companies need. For more information, please visit www.stackinfra.com.
ABOUT HILLWOOD
Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier industrial, commercial and residential real estate developer and manager with projects throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties which have become home to many of the world’s leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers and partners and the communities in which we serve.
Hillwood also served as the lead developer of marquee projects nationwide, from the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the American Airlines Center in Dallas. For additional information, please visit www.hillwood.com.
ABOUT IPI DATA CENTER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC
IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.
