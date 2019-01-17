Ultimate Software Ranked #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology List for 4th Consecutive Year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that the company is ranked #1 on 2019’s Best Workplaces in Technology list by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Rankings for the list considered survey feedback from more than 220,000 employees at technology companies across the United States. This marks the 4th consecutive year Ultimate has been named the top large company on the list.
“We are honored to be a leader in creating the kind of positive, collaborative workplace that fuels creativity and ingenuity,” said Vivian Maza, chief people officer at Ultimate. “Our people strengthen our culture and company every day through their commitment to continuous innovation, personalized support, and always doing the right thing. We take care of one another, and, through our cloud solutions and services, we help companies across the globe put their own people first. It’s been Ultimate’s way of life from the beginning, and we’ll continue to dedicate ourselves to serving the holistic needs of others.”
Driven by our founding principle of “People First,” Ultimate designs and delivers innovative HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions to companies in diverse industries, with employees working around the world. Our award-winning HCM cloud technology is backed by a range of comprehensive services and personalized customer support. To be more accessible to our customers, Ultimate has offices across the United States, and additional offices in Canada, England, France, Germany, and Singapore.
Ultimate facilitates a productive, caring work environment through a variety of benefits and programs for employees. These include 100% employer-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision) for all full-time employees and their families, including same-sex married couples; company equity in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) upon hiring, with the ability to earn additional shares for outstanding performance; a 401(k) retirement plan with a 45% dollar-for-dollar company match, with no cap, up to federal limits; paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leave, with up to $10,000 (per child) in financial assistance to support employees who adopt children; unlimited PTO to relax and recharge; and 3 paid service days annually for volunteering at nonprofit organizations of their choice. Ultimate also offers a range of leadership-development courses and interactive learning paths for current and potential leaders, and employees are encouraged to join companywide Communities of Interest that promote personal growth and continued success throughout their careers.
To determine final rankings on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than 220,000 employees at technology companies nationwide. The Trust Index survey evaluated more than 60 elements of employees’ daily experiences at work, covering everything from company values and levels of innovation to opportunities for career development and the overall effectiveness of managers and leaders.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 48 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,200 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list. Also in 2018, Customer Sales and Service World Awards identified Ultimate as having the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year, and PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has more than 5,600 customers with employees in 180 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005493/en/
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST