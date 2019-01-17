Fortune Again Names Kronos a Best Workplace in Technology

|By Business Wire
Kronos Incorporated today announced that it has been honored by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year as one of the 20 Best Workplaces in Technology. Additionally, in two separate regional Great Place to Work competitions, Kronos was named a Best Workplace in IT by Forbes India and one of the Best Companies to Work For® in Greater China by Bloomberg Businessweek/China.
News Facts
To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology
companies, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous responses to 60-plus
survey questions from more than 220,000 employees who work at Great
Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations in the software and
technology industry.
- According to Great Place to Work analysis, 94 percent of Kronites are proud to work at Kronos, and unique culture attributes like myTime, the company’s unlimited paid time off policy; student loan repayment financial assistance; inspiration to innovate everywhere; and the company’s Manager Effectiveness Index initiative helped land Kronos on the 2019 list.
- The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Kronos has also been named a Best Workplace for Giving Back, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace for Inclusion, and a Best Workplace for Millennials.
- In India, on the heels of landing on the countrywide Best Workplaces list for the first time in 2018, Kronos was named a best IT employer for the fourth year.
- In the seventh annual Best Companies to Work For in Greater China ranking, Kronos was one of only 36 companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan to make the list.
- Kronos CEO Aron Ain, a three-time winner of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs honor, provides insights into how the 41-year-old company built its award-winning culture, focusing on employee engagement as a growth strategy, in his new book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
Other employer-of-choice recognition Kronos received in the last 12
months includes being named:
- A Glassdoor Employee’s Choice winner as a Top 100 Best Place to Work;
- A top-three place to work in software in America by Forbes;
- The #1 Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe; and
- Around the world, a best place to work in Australia, Canada, and the U.K.
Kronos had
a record-setting Fiscal 2018 of $1.4 billion in revenue driven by
exceptional adoption of its revolutionary solution, Workforce
Dimensions, and surge in demand for its HCM, HR, and payroll solutions.
- In Fiscal 2018, Kronos also invested a record $182 million on R&D to deliver next-generation enhancements, features, and functionality across its Workforce Dimensions and Workforce Ready solutions.
- Kronos employs 5,600 Kronites around the globe, and the company is actively hiring with hundreds Kronos job openings worldwide.
Kronos Employee Quotes
- “What makes Kronos unique is the encouragement, openness, and empowerment to allow team members to innovate. [Kronites] are encouraged to work on side projects to improve processes and/or tools which improve efficiencies across the board.”
- “Our benefits are great, our pay is great, and our work is challenging and rewarding. Kronos continues to deliver innovative products that customers and prospects love, and continues to be a leader…all made possible because of the employees and the extraordinary leaders that choose to work here. Quite simply: From the highest levels of the company, Kronos knows that…employees make a company successful, and every day Kronos shows [us] how much we are trusted, valued, and appreciated.”
- “We have the very best of the best – in every role. In every function. I have never encountered such a high degree of excellence in every position around me, from support, to engineering, to operations. All 100% top notch. I am proud to be part of such an excellent team.”
- “Leadership truly embraces myTime, encouraging employees to take time off when and where they need it. It is not like other companies who offer unlimited time off but then do not let employees use it. Kronos tracks employee time off (with our own workforce management software, which is awesome!) so it can ensure employees are taking MORE time off under myTime than when we used accrued PTO.”
Supporting Quotes
Dave Almeda, chief people officer, Kronos
“The passion, character, dedication, and extraordinary competence of our employees remains our biggest competitive advantage. It’s certainly humbling that Kronites around the world consistently rate our benefits, HR policies, work practices, and office spaces high, but it’s the caring people who call themselves Kronites that make Kronos an extra special place to work. Our promise is to always focus on making our workplace culture a strategic focus, ensuring every Kronite has a great manager, and making certain that their work is professionally fulfilling and clearly connected to company-wide priorities.”
Michael Bush, chief executive officer, Great Place to Work
“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces. These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”
Supporting Resources
- Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.
- Follow the Fortune Best Workplaces in Tech conversation using #BestWorkplaces.
- Putting people first isn’t just good for employees – it’s good for business. Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how Kronos did it in his new book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
- Visit the Kronos Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) page to learn how we strive to be great people every day.
- Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
About the Best Workplaces in Technology
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
