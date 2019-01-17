Bell Let's Talk supports mental health research at Université du Québec à Montréal

$500,000 donation for ground-breaking suicide prevention research initiative

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced a $500,000 donation to the Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-Life Practices (CRISE) at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). Part of UQAM's "100 millions d'idées" fundraising campaign, the donation will be used to develop a first of its kind project aimed at preventing suicide by making optimal use of today's digital communications tools.

Martine Turcotte, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec, joined Magda Fusaro, Rector of UQAM; Pierre Bélanger, Executive Director, Fondation de l'UQAM; Jean-Marc Eustache, Chair of the Fondation de l'UQAM; and CRISE Director Brian Mishara to announce the donation today at UQAM.

"Bell Let's Talk is proud to once again support the development of breakthrough mental health research in Québec with this world-first CRISE project in suicide prevention," said Ms. Turcotte. "Building on our longstanding partnership with UQAM, this innovative work will help improve the lives of young people who struggle with mental illness here in Québec and far beyond."

Magda Fusaro emphasized that UQAM is a major player in the field of health and well-being, thanks primarily to the drive of the Department of Psychology and the School of Social Work. "Without a doubt, the work carried out by CRISE researchers, whose expertise is recognized both nationally and internationally, has positioned the university as a leader in action-focused research in suicide prevention. However, in order to stay on the cutting edge, UQAM needs partners like Bell Let's Talk that endorse the same engagement values to help advance suicide prevention knowledge and intervention. I would like to extend my thanks to our partner for their support of CRISE, which will no doubt spur new findings that will have a major impact on society."

"More and more, leaders in suicide prevention are using digital communications in their work, and online chats and texting have become the communication methods of choice for intervention, particularly with young people. However, we don't yet have empirical or conclusive data indicating how to most effectively intervene using these types of technologies," said Brian Mishara, an authority in the field. "Thanks to the donation from Bell Let's Talk, CRISE will be able to launch large-scale research projects to identify the best intervention methods for reducing the risk of suicide among vulnerable people."

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30

Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive awareness and action in mental health.

Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:

Talk: Every mobile call and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/bell_letstalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and video view

To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Total Bell Let's Talk Day interactions since the first event in 2011 stand at 867,449,649 and are expected to exceed 1 billion on January 30. Bell's funding commitment for mental health, including the company's donations based on Bell Let's Talk engagement and its original $50-million donation to launch the initiative, is now $93,423,628.80 and expected to surpass $100 million on January 30.

About Bell Let's Talk

The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 900 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About CRISE, a pioneering and internationally renowned research centre

CRISE was founded in 1997 by Brian Mishara, a professor in the Department of Psychology at UQAM. At that time, no infrastructure was in place to promote knowledge transfer between researchers interested in the problem of suicide and professionals from organizations working in suicide prevention. By promoting the development and distribution of knowledge by more than 50 researchers, practitioners and students, and thanks to support from numerous clinical, educational and correctional organizations, CRISE has become a leading research centre in the field of suicide prevention. The Centre conducts projects that have earned it recognition from professionals in the field and from media in Québec, Canada and abroad.

About the "100 millions d'idées" major fundraising campaign

Bell's donation is part of UQAM's "100 millions d'idées" campaign, the university's largest ever fundraising effort, which has the goal of raising $100 million. This campaign aims to help UQAM complete its ambitious projects and will give its teachers, students and researchers the means to explore and achieve their initiatives to drive the university into the 21st century. UQAM has ideas for the future and it needs responsible, committed partners like Bell to make them a reality.

