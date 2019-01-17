Bell Let's Talk supports mental health research at Université du Québec à Montréal

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
$500,000 donation for ground-breaking suicide prevention research initiative
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk today announced a $500,000 donation to the Centre for Research and Intervention on Suicide, Ethical Issues and End-of-Life Practices (CRISE) at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). Part of UQAM's "100 millions d'idées" fundraising campaign, the donation will be used to develop a first of its kind project aimed at preventing suicide by making optimal use of today's digital communications tools.
Martine Turcotte, Bell's Vice Chair, Québec, joined Magda Fusaro, Rector of UQAM; Pierre Bélanger, Executive Director, Fondation de l'UQAM; Jean-Marc Eustache, Chair of the Fondation de l'UQAM; and CRISE Director Brian Mishara to announce the donation today at UQAM.
"Bell Let's Talk is proud to once again support the development of breakthrough mental health research in Québec with this world-first CRISE project in suicide prevention," said Ms. Turcotte. "Building on our longstanding partnership with UQAM, this innovative work will help improve the lives of young people who struggle with mental illness here in Québec and far beyond."
Magda Fusaro emphasized that UQAM is a major player in the field of health and well-being, thanks primarily to the drive of the Department of Psychology and the School of Social Work. "Without a doubt, the work carried out by CRISE researchers, whose expertise is recognized both nationally and internationally, has positioned the university as a leader in action-focused research in suicide prevention. However, in order to stay on the cutting edge, UQAM needs partners like Bell Let's Talk that endorse the same engagement values to help advance suicide prevention knowledge and intervention. I would like to extend my thanks to our partner for their support of CRISE, which will no doubt spur new findings that will have a major impact on society."
"More and more, leaders in suicide prevention are using digital communications in their work, and online chats and texting have become the communication methods of choice for intervention, particularly with young people. However, we don't yet have empirical or conclusive data indicating how to most effectively intervene using these types of technologies," said Brian Mishara, an authority in the field. "Thanks to the donation from Bell Let's Talk, CRISE will be able to launch large-scale research projects to identify the best intervention methods for reducing the risk of suicide among vulnerable people."
Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30
Everyone is invited to join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day by sending messages of support across multiple platforms to drive awareness and action in mental health.
Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access:
- Talk: Every mobile call and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/bell_letstalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and video view
To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
Total Bell Let's Talk Day interactions since the first event in 2011 stand at 867,449,649 and are expected to exceed 1 billion on January 30. Bell's funding commitment for mental health, including the company's donations based on Bell Let's Talk engagement and its original $50-million donation to launch the initiative, is now $93,423,628.80 and expected to surpass $100 million on January 30.
About Bell Let's Talk
The Bell Let's Talk mental health initiative is focused on 4 key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 900 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including major donations to hospitals, universities and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
About CRISE, a pioneering and internationally renowned research centre
CRISE was founded in 1997 by Brian Mishara, a professor in the Department of Psychology at UQAM. At that time, no infrastructure was in place to promote knowledge transfer between researchers interested in the problem of suicide and professionals from organizations working in suicide prevention. By promoting the development and distribution of knowledge by more than 50 researchers, practitioners and students, and thanks to support from numerous clinical, educational and correctional organizations, CRISE has become a leading research centre in the field of suicide prevention. The Centre conducts projects that have earned it recognition from professionals in the field and from media in Québec, Canada and abroad.
About the "100 millions d'idées" major fundraising campaign
Bell's donation is part of UQAM's "100 millions d'idées" campaign, the university's largest ever fundraising effort, which has the goal of raising $100 million. This campaign aims to help UQAM complete its ambitious projects and will give its teachers, students and researchers the means to explore and achieve their initiatives to drive the university into the 21st century. UQAM has ideas for the future and it needs responsible, committed partners like Bell to make them a reality.
Media inquiries:
Vanessa Damha
Bell
514-870-6663
[email protected]
@Bell_LetsTalk
@Bell_News
Cyrille Batalla
Service des communications de l'UQAM
514-987-3000, ext. 7975
[email protected]
SOURCE Bell Canada
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST