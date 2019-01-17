Enterprise Holdings Announces Intent to Acquire Travel Technology Innovator Deem

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings today announced its intent to acquire San Francisco-based Deem – an innovative managed-travel technology platform that includes Deem Work Fource and Deem Ground Work, a suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel-management companies and suppliers.
More than 50,000 corporate customers and the world's largest travel-management companies already use Deem's travel and ground transportation software. Upon final acquisition, this transaction would provide Deem with an infusion of capital and resources to help further expand its product roadmap and increase the pace of product development and enhancements.
"Deem's combination of intellectual property and tech talent represents a significant opportunity for Enterprise Holdings to further enhance and expand our portfolio of services," said Greg Stubblefield, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.
Travel & Ground Transportation Solutions
Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental company, serves more than 95 percent of the worldwide car rental market and has been a minority investor in Deem since 2016.
Enterprise and Deem have been working together to bring travel and ground transportation solutions to customers. Since 2011, Deem has provided the technology behind Enterprise Holdings' EHIDirect travel booking platform for small and medium-sized corporations. Most recently, Enterprise and Deem partnered together to offer National Car and Driver in China through the National Car Rental brand.
Through Work Fource, Deem provides access to innovative travel technology that makes the corporate travel booking and travel experience more efficient for travelers, corporations and their travel agency partners. Additionally, Deem's Ground Work platform provides a suite of online tools for booking pre-reserved ground transport for corporations and travel management companies.
The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 after satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Deem will continue to operate autonomously from its Silicon Valley headquarters and offer its suite of business travel technology including air and hotel as well as ground transportation options across major rental car, black car, ride-hailing and rail service providers. John F. Rizzo will remain in his role as Chief Executive Officer, as will the rest of the Deem executive team.
"We know the industry wants travel management solutions that transform the traveler experience, while lowering corporations' costs," said Rizzo. "We will continue that mission to provide travelers with a streamlined platform that predicts what they want and need, and that works tirelessly for them in the background."
Krish Panu, Chairman of Deem and Managing Partner of Deem investor, PointGuard Ventures, added, "It has been a privilege to have co-invested with Enterprise Holdings in Deem. With Enterprise's capital and scale, Deem can expand its team and resources to drive its pace of innovation at a much faster rate."
Acquisition & Corporate Venture-Capital Strategy
Enterprise Holdings is owned by the Taylor family of St. Louis and, as a privately held business, will not disclose financial terms of the Deem acquisition. However, Enterprise Holdings' acquisition and corporate venture-capital strategy continues to focus on technologies and business models that not only can accelerate industry-leading transportation solutions, but also customer satisfaction in a rapidly changing marketplace.
In 2007, Enterprise purchased the National and Alamo brands, its largest acquisition to date. Since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion making acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. Acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, technology platforms and franchises.
Today, Enterprise Holdings – based on revenue – ranks near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. "We have long admired Deem's commitment to creating innovative, customer-focused solutions, while also building a great team and culture," Stubblefield noted. "We believe this long-term investment will continue to pay dividends worldwide for many years to come."
About Enterprise Holdings
Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and owned 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.
About Deem
Deem is designed for the entire business travel ecosystem using machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. Deem's suite of tools range from a dynamic traveler booking platform, travel manager cost controls, travel agency service technology, and supplier revenue opportunities, including the world's largest car service affiliate network and operator solutions. Deem's Work Fource, Ground Work and Emerging platforms service more than 50,000 corporate customers in 61 countries, speaking 14 languages – including the world's largest travel management companies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. with offices in Bangalore, India.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557711/Enterprise_Holdings_Corporate_Brands_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729440/DEEM_logo.jpg
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 17, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Jan. 17, 2019 05:00 AM EST