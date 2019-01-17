SiriusXM Broadcasts From The 2019 PGA Merchandise Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM today announced its most extensive coverage to date for this year's PGA Merchandise Show, the golf industry's premier annual event, (Jan. 21-25) in Orlando, Florida. SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 golf channel, will air more than 55 hours of coverage from PGA Show Demo Day at the Orange County National Golf Center and the PGA Merchandise Show at the Orange County Convention Center, giving listeners special access to one of the biggest events on the golf calendar that is otherwise not open to the public.

The SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (Sirius channel 208, XM channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app. For more info on the channel, go to www.SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio.

SiriusXM's coverage will begin with audio highlights from the annual PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit, which will give listeners exclusive access to insights on the game from many of the world's foremost PGA Professionals, and will continue throughout the week with shows hosted by many SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio hosts, including former PGA Tour pros and several of the game's leading PGA Professionals. (See schedule below.)

SiriusXM will also present two special events from the PGA Forum Stage at the Convention Center. On Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 12 p.m. ET, Greg Norman, PGA will host a special Town Hall-style edition of his SiriusXM show, Attack Life Radio, in front of a live audience of show attendees. In addition to being one of the game's greatest players, Norman has achieved remarkable success in his endeavors in golf course design and golf apparel, and he will share his insights into both the sport and the business of golf. The show will be recorded and will air on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio that day at 3 p.m. ET. (Also available on SiriusXM On Demand.)

SiriusXM's annual "Teaching and Coaching Town Hall" will take place on the PGA Forum Stage on Thursday, January 24 at 12 p.m. ET. It will feature several of the game's most prominent PGA and LPGA Instructors who are also regular SiriusXM hosts – Michael Breed, PGA; Debbie Doniger; Hank Haney, PGA; Jim McLean, PGA; and Larry Rinker, PGA. The show will air nationwide on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. ET (also On Demand).

"We're very pleased to expand our coverage of this year's PGA Merchandise Show. This event is always very informative and insightful for anyone who loves the game of golf, and while most of those fans are not able to attend in person, our coverage will make you feel like you are there," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "The Show is always a terrific opportunity for us to showcase many of our great SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio hosts who can be heard throughout the year."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio Schedule from the PGA Merchandise Show : (All times ET)

Monday, Jan. 21

Throughout the day listeners will hear highlights from the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Mornings with Marr with David Marr III (live)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Katrek and Maginnes On Tap with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes (live following the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit)

Tuesday, Jan. 22 – PGA Show Demo Day

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Mornings with Marr with David Marr III (live)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed, PGA and Greg DuCharme, PGA (live)

10 a.m. –12 p.m.: Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney, PGA (live)

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson (live)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Foster the Future with Eden Foster, PGA

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Moment of Impact with Bill Price, PGA and Chris Voshall (live)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Katrek and Maginnes On Tap with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes (live)

Wednesday, Jan. 23 – PGA Merchandise Show

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Mornings with Marr with David Marr III (live)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed, PGA (live)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: The Starter with Bob Ford, PGA and Taylor Zarzour (taped for later airing)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney, PGA (live)

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: The Starter with Keith Maxwell and Taylor Zarzour (taped for later airing)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall with Greg Norman, PGA (live on stage, taped for 3 p.m. airing)

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson (live)

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Fitting Room with Nate Adelman and A.J. Voelpel (live)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Rinker's Golf Tips with Larry Rinker, PGA (taped for later airing)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: SiriusXM Town Hall with Greg Norman, PGA (taped)

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: PGA of America Radio with David Marr III (live)

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: PGA Tour Special with Debbie Doniger (taped for later airing)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Katrek and Maginnes On Tap with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes (live)

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.: On Course with Frank Darby, PGA and Brian Crowell, PGA (live)

Thursday, Jan. 24 – PGA Merchandise Show

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Mornings with Marr with David Marr III (live)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed, PGA (live)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.: The Starter with Bob Ford, PGA and Taylor Zarzour (taped for later airing)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney, PGA (live)

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: The Starter with Keith Maxwell and Taylor Zarzour (taped for later airing)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: SiriusXM's Teaching and Coaching Town Hall with Michael Breed, PGA; Debbie Doniger; Hank Haney, PGA; Jim McLean, PGA; and Larry Rinker, PGA (live on stage, taped for later airing)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson (live)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Rinker's Golf Tips with Larry Rinker, PGA (taped for later airing)

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: PGA Tour Special with Debbie Doniger (taped for later airing)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Katrek and Maginnes On Tap with Brian Katrek and John Maginnes (live)

Friday, Jan. 25 – PGA Merchandise Show

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.: Mornings with Marr with David Marr III (live)

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.: A New Breed of Golf with Michael Breed, PGA (live)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Hank Haney Golf Radio with Hank Haney, PGA (live)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Inside the Ropes with Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson (live)

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio will also provide listeners live play by play of all four rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open, starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT Thursday-Sunday.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 34 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.7 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

To download SiriusXM logos and artwork, visit http://www.siriusxm.com/LogosAndPhotos.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract and retain subscribers, which is uncertain; interference to our service from wireless operations; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; the security of the personal information about our customers; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Andrew FitzPatrick, [email protected]

Kevin Bruns, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siriusxm-broadcasts-from-the-2019-pga-merchandise-show-300780285.html

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.