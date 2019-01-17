Megaport Enables Dedicated Access to Newly Expanded Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Region in Toronto

|By PR Newswire
January 17, 2019 11:30 AM EST
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) ("Megaport"), a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the availability of dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, in Toronto. This news supports Oracle's recent announcement of the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from its new Toronto data center. This brings the total number of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure locations enabled via Megaport to five metros across North America and Europe and a total of 14 FastConnect locations, globally.
Megaport's Software Defined Network (SDN) provides cost-effective, on-demand, and reliable cloud connectivity that enables enterprise customers with dedicated and private access to Oracle's cloud infrastructure and platform services. This allows customers to enable connections that bypass the public internet, and improve network performance and predictability, while allowing the enterprise to address and comply with data privacy and regulatory requirements. With the launch of Oracle's new FastConnect services in Toronto, customers have even more options for how they connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from Megaport's global SDN which connects over 360 enabled data centres globally.
Megaport Cloud Router's Layer 3 routing capabilities enable users to connect distributed workloads between regions quickly and move data between multi-region environments, for example Canada and USA, without the need to hairpin traffic back through physical infrastructure. This simplifies connectivity and creates a more efficient path for better performance and scalability while enabling powerful multicloud connectivity capabilities.
Through collaboration with Megaport, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their data and applications in Canada via the cloud. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.
"Businesses are increasingly in need of direct connectivity to their cloud applications to support the increasing volume of mission-critical data produced by next-generation technologies. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect is a powerful technology which, when combined with Megaport's Software Defined Network, allows customers around the world to build optimised cloud strategies," said Vincent English, CEO, Megaport. "Our work with Oracle enables us to bring this service to market rapidly and provides greater access to Oracle's integrated services and support for the deployment of critical workloads in this cloud-first era."
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry's broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).
Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Organizations around the world are using Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation.
About Megaport
Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,275 customers in 386 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.
Megaport, Virtual Cross Connect, VXC, and MegaIX are registered trademarks of Megaport (Services) Pty Ltd ACN 607 432 646. To learn more about Megaport, please visit: http://www.megaport.com
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
