Project YouDoYou partners with Rebecca Minkoff, PopSugar

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Project YouDoYou, Mindshare North America's and GroupM's first-of-its-kind, teen empowerment initiative, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff and global media company POPSUGAR are hosting an inspirational event to fuel positive, cross-generational conversation focusing on teen female activism. Fashion designer & founder Rebecca Minkoff, POPSUGAR Executive Style Director Dana Avidan Cohn, 20-year-old social entrepreneur Nadya Okamoto, and youth Planned Parenthood activist Deja Foxx will lead a candid Q&A in Minkoff's flagship SoHo store, launching the sale of a PYDY x Rebecca Minkoff limited-edition shirt benefitting Nadya's non-profit organization PERIOD.

"As a brand made for many women by many women, we have the responsibility to speak out, support, and advocate for equality and continue to tell the story of how camaraderie between women is changing the dominant cultural and business narrative around female entrepreneurship," said Rebecca Minkoff.

"Our goal is to lift teen girls up through inspirational content and experiences, while giving them the opportunity to take meaningful action," said PYDY co-founder and Mindshare's North America Chief Content Officer, David Lang. "This event with Rebecca Minkoff and POPSUGAR gives teen girls the opportunity to be part of the conversation."

"At POPSUGAR, positivity and inclusivity are intrinsic to our brand DNA and something we celebrate every day," said Dana Avidan Cohn, Executive Style Director at POPSUGAR. "We want girls to feel empowered to take charge of their lives and voice at every stage. We support young women who are change makers and influencers by collaborating on content and larger campaigns."

The Project YouDoYou x Rebecca Minkoff collaboration began during New York Fashion Week 2018. PYDY partnered with Minkoff around the launch of her female empowerment platform "I am Many" and brought together a powerful pack of inspirational GenZ young women to take part in the campaign. Both brands share a common desire to shine a light and support the amazing young women who are making the world a better, kinder, and more interesting place every day.

Bringing the efforts to life, Minkoff designed a custom limited-edition PYDY T-shirt that will launch in store at the January 17th event, and will be available online at RebeccaMinkoff.com and Popsugar.com, with proceeds going toward Okamoto's non-profit organization PERIOD, a movement the inspirational young woman has championed and grown across the nation.

The event will be open to the public and aims to bring the PYDY tagline – "behind every powerful girl is another powerful girl" – to life, sparking cross-generational conversation around the keys to success when we stand behind and support each other. Attendees to the event are encouraged to bring with them the powerful woman (or women!) that stand behind them, or who they stand behind, every day. Open panel discussions and audience Q&A will give women the chance to meet our talent face-to-face to ask them candid questions around the best advice they've been given, and actionable ways we can all come together in positive support to make the world a better, stronger place.

About Project YouDoYou

Project YouDoYou believes that behind every powerful girl is another powerful girl. Launched by Mindshare North America, PYDY is an industry-wide initiative with a focus on positively changing the trajectory of GenZ lives, whether their aspirations are to be the next great filmmaker, entrepreneur, or world leader. This initiative collaborates with leading publishers, platforms and media owners – such as Snapchat, iHeart, ESPNW, Wasserman Media, PopSugar and more. Our goal is to lift teen girls up through inspirational content and enable them to take meaningful action in areas they are passionate about, making the world a better place. Project YouDoYou inspires GenZ girls and young women with the voices of peers who are doing positive things in their communities, as well as through the stories of influencers and celebrities pursuing their passions.

About Rebecca Minkoff

Embodying 21st century femininity in all its multidimensionality, Rebecca Minkoff encourages her audience to confidently own the many roles they occupy and their many moods and feelings. Since launching in 2001, the brand has established itself as a destination where functionality, modern femininity, and the current cultural moment converge. The collection spans handbags, ready-to-wear, footwear, jewelry, eyewear, luggage, tech accessories, and swimwear. Through products, content, conversations and experiences, Rebecca Minkoff is dedicated to creating the modern cultural and business narrative of togetherness and a shared success.

About Mindshare

We were born in Asia in 1997, a start up with a desire to change the media world. Now we are a global agency with 116 offices in 86 countries and billings of $35bn (source: RECMA). We aim to be our clients' lead business partner, to grow their business and drive profitability through adaptive and inventive marketing. We do this through speed, teamwork, and provocation because in today's world everything begins and ends in media. We create new things and have fun doing it. Mindshare is part of GroupM, the media investment management arm of WPP, the world's leading communications services group. Visit us at Mindshareusa.com or MindshareInTheLoop.com and follow us on Twitter @Mindshare_NA, and Facebook.com/MindshareNA.

