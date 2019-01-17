Cologix Enables Dedicated Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Canada

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cologix, a network and cloud-neutral interconnection and data-center company, and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced the immediate availability of dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through Cologix’s Toronto (TOR1) data center. This news supports Oracle’s recent announcement of the availability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from its new Toronto data center. The Direct to Oracle FastConnect on-ramp to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enriches Cologix’s already robust cloud eco-system and enables enterprises a high-performance, low predictable pricing and flexible solution.
“Oracle’s FastConnect service offers connectivity that is more predictable, consistent and available so that businesses everywhere can easily extend IT infrastructure and scale with growing business demands,” said Kash Iftikhar, vice president of product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “This service enables customers to achieve seamless connectivity across the data centers and networks they need to support the most mission critical workloads and applications. We’re excited to be offering Canadian customers this capability.”
Oracle’s FastConnect has a unique design and architecture that enables Canadian enterprises to seamlessly use solutions on-premises and in the cloud with no degradation of functionality or performance. The program is designed to extend Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s reach to enterprise customers where they are located. Cologix operates the largest footprint within the 151 Front Street West location (Canada’s largest, and most connected carrier hotel).
“Customers can on-ramp to Oracle FastConnect through a direct interconnection in our TOR1 data center and via interconnection at any of our Canadian data centers in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, providing improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility and scalability to critical business data and functions,” said Bill Fathers, chairman & CEO, Cologix. “We are thrilled to partner with Oracle and to add Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect to our Toronto ecosystem for our Canadian enterprise and network customers.”
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry’s broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).
Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and now Canada. Organizations around the world are using Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.
Cologix is the largest data center provider in Canada with massive interconnection hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. The company also provides Hyperscale Edge footprints in Montreal, Vancouver (coming on line in Q2 2019) and Ashburn (Q4 2019). In addition to Oracle Cloud FastConnect, Cologix’s Canadian customers have direct access to leading public cloud on-ramps including: AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and IBM Cloud DirectLink. Cologix’s Canadian Meet-Me-Rooms enable access to 300+ network providers and 120+ cloud providers.
About Cologix Inc.
Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 27 prime interconnection locations across nine strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business-critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the internet’s new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is an enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure can dramatically increase operational efficiency and lower total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005068/en/
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 17, 2019 12:30 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST