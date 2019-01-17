HUAWEI MateBook 13 and HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite Receive Fourteen "Best of CES" Recognitions at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the U.S. launch at CES 2019, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 won eight "Best of CES" awards and made four "Best Laptops at CES" lists, while the MediaPad M5 lite won one "Best of CES" award and was included on Chicago Tribune's "Products that Wowed Us At CES" list for a total of 14 recognitions.
The media cited the HUAWEI MateBook 13 for "one-upping" a bevy of competitors in terms of style, substance and value. A new addition to Huawei's ultra-slim notebook line-up, the HUAWEI MateBook 13 delivers powerful functions without compromising portability. It comes equipped with the latest Intel® Whiskey Lake processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 (25 Watt TDP) option, and an industry-leading FullView Touch Screen with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The HUAWEI MateBook 13 will begin selling in the U.S. on Jan. 29 at Amazon and Newegg, and at additional top consumer electronics retailers in February.
The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite was recognized for its family-friendly features such as Kid's Corner, advanced Eye-comfort Mode and a built-in fingerprint sensor to enable parental controls. As children are frequent tablet users, Huawei created Kid's Corner to provide a customized environment for children while enabling parents to set time limits and control access to content. The built-in fingerprint sensor enables parents to create unique user profiles and set access parameters in advance to make it easy and convenient to share a tablet among the family. The HUAWEI MediaPad M5 lite is exceptionally priced at $299 and comes with the latest HUAWEI M-Pen lite stylus. It will begin selling late January at U.S. retailers including Amazon and Newegg.
About the Awards
Android Headlines gave the MediaPad M5 lite a "Best of CES 2019" for its family-friendly features that allow parents to create customized user profiles for each family member that can be directly accessed via the fingerprint sensor. Android Headlines is a leading online technology publication that covers the latest industry news and announcements, and conducts reviews on the latest consumer gadgets.
Best Reviews awarded the MateBook 13 as a "CES Best of the Best" winner for its premium and portable design and the intelligent fingerprint sensor. BestReviews is an online publication that researches, reviews and compares products in a variety of categories to help consumers select the best product to fit their individual needs.
GadgetMatch gave the HUAWEI MateBook 13 a "Best of CES 2019" in the "Best Value for Money Laptop" category, calling it a "high-end laptop without a high-end price, offering features like a dedicated graphics card, long battery life, fast charging, and a 2K display with slim bezels." GadgetMatch is a leading multi-platform media company providing technology news, reviews and video content to help consumers find the right devices to suit their needs.
GearPatrol picked the MateBook 13 as a "Best of CES 2019" device for its lightweight design, high screen-to-body ratio and thin bezels. The outlet also praised Huawei for including the option to update the device with a Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card for gaming. Gear Patrol is a magazine and online publication that provides industry news, reviews, buying guides and the latest deals.
Pocket-lint gave the HUAWEI MateBook 13 a "Best of CES 2019" award for its sleek design and long battery life. Pocket-lint is the largest independent gadget news and reviews site in the UK.
TechAdvisor gave the HUAWEI MateBook 13 a "Best of CES 2019" award for offering consumers a laptop with a powerful processor and large display at a more affordable price. TechAdvisor is a global IDG publication offering expert help and advice including news, hardware reviews, forums and more.
TechRadar presented the HUAWEI MateBook 13 with a "CES Top Pick." The outlet was impressed by the device's full-power mobile Intel processors, calling it "a laptop to beat in 2019, and the absolute best we've seen from the show." TechRadar is an online publication focused on technology, with news and reviews of tech products, especially gadgets.
Ubergizmo presented the HUAWEI MateBook 13 with a "Best of CES 2019" award for its lightweight, sleek design along with exceptional display, 88 percent display-to-body ratio, and great price point.
Windows Central awarded the HUAWEI MateBook 13 with a "Best of CES 2019" award for its svelte package and 88 percent 3:2 screen-to-body ratio display. Windows Central is considered the leading source for Windows news, featuring reviews, help and tips, buyer guides, forums and accessories.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group
Huawei smartphones, PCs, tablets, wearables, mobile broadband devices, and device cloud services are available in more than 170 countries and used by a third of the world's population. Huawei ranks 72 among the Global Fortune 500 list and is the number two smartphone and number three tablet maker globally. With 30 years of telecommunications experience and 15 R&D centers located across the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China, Huawei is delivering the latest in technology and user experiences. For more information, please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com/us.
