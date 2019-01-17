The Banff World Media Festival Names Randy Lennox as Chair of the Board

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 17, 2019 12:15 PM EST
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the flagship Festival
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) is proud to announce that Randy Lennox, President of Bell Media, has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors, beginning his role as the Festival marks its 40th anniversary year. He succeeds John Morayniss, President JDM Media Inc. who served as Chair of the Board for three years.
"BANFF has a world-wide reputation for diversity, innovation and excellence and it is a distinct privilege to join the board as the Chair," said Lennox. "The Festival has become a must-attend event for leaders and all industry stakeholders, and I'm looking forward to working with the talented members of the team to continue BANFF's ongoing success, with some exciting announcements to follow shortly."
"We are honoured to welcome Randy to helm the Festival's Board of Directors," said BANFF's Executive Director, Jenn Kuzmyk. "There are few people with the depth of experience and unique vantage point that Randy possesses. His authentic love of our industry coupled with deep insight into where it's headed will be invaluable as we mark four incredible decades and continue to grow all that BANFF has to offer." Remarking on John Morayniss' tenure, Kuzmyk added: "Working with John has been a true joy. BANFF has benefited immensely from his guidance and vision. We are grateful for his dedication and extensive contributions as our Chair which have ensured that the festival remains one of the most important international media industry gatherings in the world."
"I'm incredibly proud and grateful for having the opportunity to Chair the Festival as well as working with the amazing group of board members, Executive Director Jenn Kuzmyk and the stellar team at Brunico led by Russell Goldstein," commented Morayniss. "I can't think of a better incoming Chair than Randy as someone who is passionate about content and talent and understands the opportunities and challenges that face our industry, not just in Canada but around the world. I'll continue to be a champion of BANFF and look forward to seeing the festival grow under Randy's leadership as Chair."
As President of Bell Media, Canada's leading broadcasting and content creation company, Lennox is responsible for all of the company's businesses including TV, radio, digital, and out-of-home, as well as new ventures and partnerships. Lennox joined Bell Media in August 2015 as President, Production and Broadcasting. In February, 2017, he was elevated to the position of President of Bell Media and joined the BCE executive team.
Under Lennox's leadership, Bell Media has announced several strategic partnerships, including purchasing a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios and becoming part of the ownership group of comedy enterprise Just For Laughs, the international producer of tours, festivals, and television specials. Other initiatives under the leadership of Lennox include a partnership between Bell Media's BNN and Bloomberg Media; an exclusive alliance with Lionsgate to bring Starz to Canada; an international distribution arrangement with Sony Pictures Television for Bell Media's original music format THE LAUNCH; the SnackableTV short-form video app, Canada's home for Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud comedy network; and a joint venture to produce the international smash hit Bat Out of Hell The Musical. In addition, Lennox recently led the relaunch of the all-new Crave streaming service, home to current HBO and SHOWTIME® series and specials, Hollywood hit movies, programming from VICE and WOW! Unlimited Media, acclaimed television series, original programming, and more. For Lennox's full bio, click here.
Located in Banff, Alberta, Canada, BANFF is a premium marketplace and conference, an intimate space where unparalleled access, creative inspiration and expert insight combine to launch fresh content and new business strategies. Celebrating its 40th year in 2019, the festival has grown into a must-attend annual event where media moguls, producers, creatives and industry stakeholders along with broadcasters and digital media companies tackle issues and trends, forge relationships and nurture partnerships in one of the world's most stunning landscapes.
Attracting over 250 international buyers and delegates from more than 25 countries including a wide-ranging cross-section of television and digital media professionals, BANFF delivers a comprehensive examination of the opportunities and challenges facing the screen industries through keynotes from global leaders, contentious panel discussions, pre-booked Face-to-Face Meetings with industry decision-makers, expert forecasts, celebrity Master Classes, networking, critical case studies and more.
About the Banff World Media Festival
The Banff World Media Festival is one of the world's largest and most important conferences serving the entertainment industry, dedicated to global content development, production, broadcast and distribution. BANFF provides a platform for the evolving media industry to develop its creative and business objectives. BANFF serves as the leading annual destination for co-production and co-venture partners and is an unparalleled marketplace for over 1,500 international decision-makers to connect and forge new business deals. BANFF's Rockie Awards International Program Competition is one of the largest awards programs of its kind with participation from more than 40 countries and 150 senior industry jurors from around the world. The festival's renowned Rockies Gala Awards honour some of the most influential creators and executives in the industry in a star-studded evening of entertainment and celebration. The 40th edition of the festival will take place June 9-12, 2019 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.
@banffmedia
#BANFF40
#banff2019
#BANFFRockies2019
SOURCE Banff World Media Festival
The level of trust we have with individuals, businesses, and technology affects our lives daily. This is important to remember when discussing new technologies. For example, our level of trust is a critical factor when evaluating a new technology as a potential solution for providing business value. Given the importance of trust, imagine one's reaction upon hearing that blockchain is a "trustless trust" system. On the surface, that does sound like an oxymoron. This paper discusses how "trustless...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:15 PM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 17, 2019 12:30 PM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 17, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:45 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 17, 2019 10:00 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 17, 2019 09:30 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:30 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jan. 17, 2019 08:15 AM EST