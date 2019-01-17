Vistra Energy Supports Texas PUC's Market Changes for Reliability

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 12:30 PM EST
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) took an important and necessary step to ensure the long-term reliability of the electric market while balancing the cost to consumers. The state's electric system is critical to the strength of the Texas economy and this decision sends the proper signal of confidence that the competitive electric market can deliver reliable and affordable electricity for Texans. Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) supports this reasoned action and is appreciative of the careful consideration and substantial time the PUCT has given to this significant effort.
Since 2002, competition in Texas has produced among the lowest wholesale electric prices and one of the most reliable systems in the United States. Residential and business customers have benefited greatly from the competitive electric market. As the Texas electric system evolves from older, less-efficient technology, proper price signals must be sent to incentivize investment in maintaining the existing generation facilities and developing new, more efficient technology to continue the reliable and competitively priced access to electricity by Texas consumers.
"This thoughtful move by the PUCT is all about the continued reliability of the electric market and support for the growing Texas economy, and was made after significant, broad-based input," said Curt Morgan, President and CEO of Vistra Energy. "We believe this is the right decision for the long-term success of the competitive electric market and for consumers in Texas."
As a leader in the Texas competitive electric business, Vistra has recently invested in new technology in the Texas electric market including a significant solar facility in Upton County and an associated 10 MW / 42 MWh battery storage facility. Vistra has over 1500 MW of projects under consideration to expand its current operations and potentially invest in new electric generation facilities over the next few years. We expect that the PUCT's decision today will help to support these potential market-based investments.
About Vistra Energy
Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 5,400 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states, and its generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage facilities. The company is currently developing the largest battery energy storage system of its kind in the world – a 300-MW/1,200-MWh system in Moss Landing, California.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information presented herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Vistra Energy Corp. ("Vistra Energy") operates and beliefs of and assumptions made by Vistra Energy's management, involve risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance, that could significantly affect the financial results of Vistra Energy. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are presented herein, or in response to questions or otherwise, that address activities, events or developments that may occur in the future, including such matters as activities related to our financial or operational projections, projected synergy, value lever and net debt targets, capital allocation, capital expenditures, liquidity, projected Adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate, dividend policy, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, future acquisitions or dispositions, development or operation of power generation assets, market and industry developments and the growth of our businesses and operations (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases, or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature, including, but not limited to, "intends," "plans," "will likely," "unlikely," "believe," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "will," "shall," "should," "could," "may," "might," "predict," "project," "forecast," "target," "potential," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "guidance" and "outlook"), are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although Vistra Energy believes that in making any such forward-looking statement, Vistra Energy's expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves uncertainties and risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by any such forward-looking statement, including but not limited to (i) the effect of the merger (the "Merger") on Vistra Energy's relationships with Vistra Energy's and Dynegy Inc.'s ("Dynegy") respective customers and their operating results and businesses generally (including the diversion of management time on integration-related issues); (ii) the risk that the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries are different from what Vistra Energy expects; (iii) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions (including changes in interest rates) or changes in political conditions or federal or state laws and regulations; (iv) the ability of Vistra Energy to execute upon the contemplated strategic and performance initiatives (including the risk that Vistra Energy's and Dynegy's respective businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the Merger will not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize); and (v) those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by Vistra Energy from time to time, including the uncertainties and risks discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in Vistra Energy's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by law, Vistra Energy will not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them; nor can Vistra Energy assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
