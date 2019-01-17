Vistra Energy Supports Texas PUC's Market Changes for Reliability

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) took an important and necessary step to ensure the long-term reliability of the electric market while balancing the cost to consumers. The state's electric system is critical to the strength of the Texas economy and this decision sends the proper signal of confidence that the competitive electric market can deliver reliable and affordable electricity for Texans. Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) supports this reasoned action and is appreciative of the careful consideration and substantial time the PUCT has given to this significant effort.

Since 2002, competition in Texas has produced among the lowest wholesale electric prices and one of the most reliable systems in the United States. Residential and business customers have benefited greatly from the competitive electric market. As the Texas electric system evolves from older, less-efficient technology, proper price signals must be sent to incentivize investment in maintaining the existing generation facilities and developing new, more efficient technology to continue the reliable and competitively priced access to electricity by Texas consumers.

"This thoughtful move by the PUCT is all about the continued reliability of the electric market and support for the growing Texas economy, and was made after significant, broad-based input," said Curt Morgan, President and CEO of Vistra Energy. "We believe this is the right decision for the long-term success of the competitive electric market and for consumers in Texas."

As a leader in the Texas competitive electric business, Vistra has recently invested in new technology in the Texas electric market including a significant solar facility in Upton County and an associated 10 MW / 42 MWh battery storage facility. Vistra has over 1500 MW of projects under consideration to expand its current operations and potentially invest in new electric generation facilities over the next few years. We expect that the PUCT's decision today will help to support these potential market-based investments.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Through its retail and generation businesses which include TXU Energy, Homefield Energy, Dynegy, and Luminant, Vistra operates in 12 states and six of the seven competitive markets in the U.S., with about 5,400 employees. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states, and its generation fleet totals approximately 41,000 megawatts of highly efficient generation capacity, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage facilities. The company is currently developing the largest battery energy storage system of its kind in the world – a 300-MW/1,200-MWh system in Moss Landing, California.

