Sony Announces the a6400 APS-C Mirrorless Digital Camera and Upcoming Firmware Updates; Now Available for Pre-order at B&H

|January 17, 2019 01:00 PM EST
B&H Photo is now accepting pre-orders on Sony a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera. This is the latest in Sony’s E-mount lineup and sits in the middle of its APS-C series. With numerous upgrades geared to vloggers and everyday shooters, the a6400 still ensures high-end image quality with a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor. It also features a vastly enhanced AF system and 180-degree 3.0" 921k-dot LCD touchscreen.
Sony a6400 is an APS-C-format mirrorless camera that adopts many of the features normally reserved for their full-frame lineup. (Photo: Business Wire)
After years attacking the top end of the camera industry, it is nice to see Sony bring something out for the everyday users. The a6400 sits in the middle of the company’s current APS-C lineup, delivering great performance while maintaining a compact size and fun-filled feature set. It still is Sony, of course, so you can expect spectacular image quality from the underlying technology at sensitivities up to ISO 32000 or an expanded ISO 102400. A world’s-fastest 0.02 second AF acquisition speed is facilitated by 425 phase- and contrast-detect AF points, covering 84% of the image area. It also has Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking.
Video is a major concern for modern creators, and the Sony a6400 camera delivers UHD 4K internally with full-pixel readout at up to 30 fps. The advanced AF tech will ensure subjects remain tack sharp and the latest Picture Profiles are available. This includes HLG for Instant HDR, S-Log2 and S-Log3. Other video benefits are a Zebra function, Gamma Display Assist, and Full HD at 120 fps. Time lapses can be capture in camera now with a built-in interval mode with plenty of customization.
The build is meant to last, with magnesium-alloy construction and a shutter rated to 200,000 cycles. This is helpful for working with the 11-fps continuous shooting rate. There is still an XGA OLED electronic viewfinder for eye-level composition. And, it will work with the newly revealed Imaging Edge Mobile app. This makes it a great deal easier to transfer images, including a background transfer function. 4K movies can now be sent to your smart devices and you have remote-control functionality.
Sony a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1453768-REG/sony_ilce_6400_b_alpha_a6400_mirrorless_digital.html
Product Highlights
- 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor
- BIONZ X Image Processor
- Real-Time Eye AF & Real-Time Tracking
- XGA Tru-Finder 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF
- 3.0" 921.6k-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen
- Internal UHD 4K Video, S-Log3, and HLG
- S&Q Motion in Full HD from 1-120 fps
- Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC
- 425 Phase- & Contrast-Detect AF Points
- Up to 11 fps Shooting and ISO 102,400
Another new mobile app is a Transfer & Tagging add-on for instant delivery via a camera’s FTP capabilities. You can also work with voice input for captioning, making it a lot easier to work as a team. Another update is version 1.4 of the Image Edge suite of desktop applications. They will now support time-lapse movie creation, as well as an improved interface and a few other useful functions.
Sony a6400 is now also available as a kit with the 18-135mm lens, or as a kit with the 16-50mm lens:
Sony a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens - pairs the multimedia mirrorless camera with a wide-angle to portrait-length zoom lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1453770-REG/sony_ilce_6400l_b_alpha_a6400_mirrorless_digital.html
a6400 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-135mm Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1453771-REG/sony_ilce_6400m_b_alpha_a6400_mirrorless_digital.html
That isn’t all for software—leading the firmware news is the a9, coming in with versions 5.0 and 6.0 on the way. Coming first, in March 2019, is Real-time Tracking. Using AI-based techno to analyze the scene, this will dramatically improve subject tracking. A Tracking On setting can also be custom assigned to a button for fast access, and Touch Tracking uses the touchscreen to initiate. Another addition is Real-time Eye AF, which uses much of the same tech to detect and follow eyes automatically in all AF modes. Version 5.0 brings improved color reproduction and white balance algorithm, as well as an extended phase-detect AF range up to f/16. Version 6.0, scheduled for the summer 2019 is Eye AF for animals.
Coming in April 2019, the a7R III and a7 III are getting version 3.0. These also bring Real-time Eye AF performance upgrades and Real-Time Eye AF for animals. An integrated interval function for time lapses will be available for capturing up to 9,999 shots in a row with exposure tracking sensitivity adjustments.
