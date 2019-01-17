Play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Free Trial Now

|By Business Wire
|
January 17, 2019 01:03 PM EST
Blackout, Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4’s popular battle royale mode, is now free to download and play across all platforms. Starting today through January 24, the Blackout Free Trial features all the intense action from the game mode that brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the series with Black Ops signature gameplay fans know and love, all in the biggest map in franchise history. The Blackout Free Trial begins today on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC exclusively on Blizzard Battle.net®, and will end at 10:00am Pacific Standard Time, January 24.
“The community response to Blackout has been incredible, and we love watching how players have really made the mode their own, evolving game play to a new level,” said Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. “We can’t wait to welcome new players to experience the unique Black Ops style of battle royale in Blackout.”
Blackout allows fans to play solo, or join their friends in duos or quads, and battle across land, sea and air. Players will fight as a variety of characters in locations inspired by maps including Nuketown, Firing Range, Raid, Cargo and more, offering diverse gameplay action for every type of player.
“It’s amazing to see the amount of creativity and fun that our players have from the moment they start playing,” said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. “Particularly as game developers, we’ve always been fascinated watching clips and streams of how fans play, and we can’t wait to see even more people jump into the action.”
All progress and earned in-game items are saved and immediately accessible once a player upgrades to the full game from the Blackout Free Trial. Also, an exciting playlist will be live during the Trial called “Down But Not Out.” This mode is available for quads, and allows a player’s eliminated team members to wingsuit back into the game and re-join them in each new collapse except for the final circle. Down But Not Out is live now on PlayStation 4 system, and will go live on other platforms to follow.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty and @Treyarch on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language).
About Treyarch
Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio behind the Call of Duty®: Black Ops series of games an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty®: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records; and Call of Duty®: Black Ops III held the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1 console game globally for the calendar year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the studio’s most recent release. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty’s Zombies. Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features and functionality of the Blackout Free Trial, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.
