Indecomm Announces Next Generation AuditGenius® Risk Management Software


|January 17, 2019 01:28 PM EST
EDISON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indecomm Global Services, a leading provider of business process as a service (BPaaS), software as a service (SaaS) technology, and learning solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of AuditGenius®, Indecomm's next generation technology solution for automated loan audits and mortgage risk management.
AuditGenius® is the next generation technology of Kaizen® - Indecomm's proprietary, internally used, web-based SaaS solution developed to simplify the loan audit process for effective and efficient mortgage risk management. The genesis of AuditGenius® was the overwhelming need in the mortgage industry to simplify the loan audit process and improve loan quality reporting. This tried and true solution provides a more transparent and efficient delivery of our Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solutions and is now available to our clients in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.
"We continuously seek ways to bring about discontinuous improvements through new technology innovations," said Rajan Nair, CEO, Financial Services, Indecomm Global Services. "Indecomm's AuditGenius® technology for risk management and loan audit automation is built on the latest advancements in Automated Data Extraction and Machine Learning. AuditGenius changes the way loan audits and reviews are done by automating large parts of the process, eliminating redundant touches and providing meaningful insight into loan quality metrics. AuditGenius will lower loan review costs by 30 to 40 per cent and make it possible for lenders to fix data and document quality issues at the front-end of the mortgage lifecycle."
Existing clients will benefit from the updated user experience, additional audit process features, and improved performance. In addition to those benefits, existing Indecomm clients will have the opportunity to subscribe to the AuditGenius® automation and business intelligence modules.
Indecomm has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage loan life cycle, providing outsourcing services to clients ranging from loan set-up, processing, underwriting, compliance, mortgage disclosures, and quality assurance. Indecomm's extensive experience in mortgage lending was the catalyst for the development of next generation technology solutions that support efficiencies, cost-savings, and business intelligence needs.
The first release of the next generation AuditGenius® includes the following automated workflows:
- Loan Estimate & Closing Disclosure (LE & CD) Comparison Review
- HMDA Data Review
Upcoming releases will feature these new automation modules:
- Loan Setup and Validation
- Post-Closing Quality Control (PCQC) Audits
- Compliance Reviews
- Pre-Funding QA Reviews
- Servicing Reviews
- Pre-Purchase Due Diligence Reviews
To learn more about AuditGenius®, visit http://www.indecomm.net or email [email protected] to schedule a demo.
About Indecomm Global Services
Indecomm was founded in 2003 as a technology-enabled services company focused on high-speed document imaging technologies and automated data capture from structured and unstructured forms, with an innate ability to apply these technologies meaningfully to improve operational efficiency and client experience. We have been consistently ranked among the Global Top 100 IT and ITeS providers. With over 3,800 associates in 21 locations, Indecomm services its clients from global delivery centers and offices in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Mauritius, and the Cayman Islands. We have active business engagements with over 300 global clients, including 20+ Fortune 500 companies.
Visit http://www.indecomm.net or call (732) 404-0081 to learn more.
About Indecomm Mortgage Services
Indecomm Mortgage Services is a leading provider of business services and technology for the US mortgage industry. With solutions for every stage of the mortgage lifecycle, Indecomm Mortgage Services provides outsourcing services, software as a service (SaaS) technology, and learning solutions to support the various needs of mortgage industry clients. With a proven track record of over 25 years in the mortgage industry, Indecomm partners with large and mid-sized lenders, servicers, and title companies as a trusted partner with a singular focus - helping them grow.
Visit http://www.indecomm.net or call (732) 404-0081 to learn more.
SOURCE Indecomm
