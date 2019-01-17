Abel Solutions Helps Real Estate Firm, United Properties, Gain Robust Process Efficiency, Data Governance and More with REALTY|share

|By PR Newswire
|
January 17, 2019 01:35 PM EST
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abel Solutions, Atlanta's premier consulting firm helping customers achieve business excellence, today announced its recent United Properties project has passed the 90-day benchmark—and results are impressive.
"We have already saved countless hours, compared with our previous system, locating documents, searching for important information in those documents and sharing documents with our key partners," said United Properties Assistant Vice President and Operations Manager Ann Riemersma.
To configure the REALTY|share platform for the specific requirements of United Properties, Abel Solutions' industry and technology experts worked closely with Riemersma and United Properties IT Director Kevin Powell. "We were looking not just to replace our previous [document management] system, but also to evolve our document practice and have centralized quality control," said Powell.
Powell and other United Properties personnel had seen REALTY|share at Realcomm 2017, where the powerful business accelerator—and Abel Solutions' customer-centric approach—left a good impression. After a demonstration, the United Properties team was convinced the solution was right for them. For the project, the Abel Solutions team explored United Properties' requirements and "wish lists" in depth then designed and engineered the tailored REALTY|share framework. The solution, which runs on SharePoint for Microsoft Office 365, was targeted to exactly match United Properties' needs, including significant governance of proprietary information.
Specialized platform components developed by Abel Solutions included:
- Automated workflows: From a single update button, users can set up a new property or pursuit (a property "deal"), with REALTY|share automatically consuming critical data, generating a property site and applying metadata based on a unique Document ID provided by the core real estate accounting platform. When users upload additional documents, deals are closed, or property/tenant information is updated in the accounting system, updates are automatically pushed to the REALTY|share platform, ensuring all reports and critical data points are kept in sync.
- Tenant Lease Dashboard: On a daily basis, tenant documents and other information are synched to REALTY|share, integrated with the associated property record and archived in the REALTY|share database for retrieval on demand.
- My One-Stop Portal: Internal and external partners are routed automatically to the property sites associated with them, yet cannot gain access to those for which they do not have appropriate permissions.
"Abel Solutions listened to our pain points and helped design a system that is user friendly and adaptable over time," said Riemersma. "It's amazing to have our essential project documentation in one place—accessible anywhere the Internet is available."
For additional information, Read the United Properties Case Study or contact Abel Solutions at realtyshare(at)abelsolutions.com.
About United Properties
United Properties has been creating deep roots in the commercial real estate industry for more than 100 years. The company imagines new possibilities in real estate to help strengthen communities and create lasting legacies. United Properties provides market expertise for ground-up development, redevelopment and acquisitions of value-add and stable investments. The company invests in and develops office, industrial, retail, mixed-use and senior housing properties. Today, the company owns 50 assets totaling more than 6 million square feet. United Properties is owned by the Pohlad Companies and is headquartered in Minneapolis, with an office in Denver. United Properties has topped Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal's Top Developer list for the past five years. The company was also recognized as a 2018 Best Places to Work by the same publication. For more information, visit http://www.uproperties.com or follow on Twitter at @UPDeepRoots.
About Abel Solutions, LLC
For 25 years, Abel Solutions has focused on helping our customers develop and deploy solutions that deliver Business Excellence in terms of profitability, productivity, and competitive leadership. We believe that the most effective solutions are those that leverage and combine a customer's current strengths and assets with new people, process, and technology capabilities to accomplish business goals. Our consultants have the knowledge, experience, and tools to deliver a portfolio of services including business strategy, collaboration solutions, dashboards and analytics, and managed cloud and IT services. To learn more about partnering with Abel Solutions, go to http://www.abelsolutions.com.
