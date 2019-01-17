PTC Helps Customers Realize Value of IoT Quickly Through World-Class Customer Success Program and Innovative Offerings

|By Business Wire
|January 17, 2019 02:00 PM EST
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that its Customer Success Program is helping companies around the world improve time to first value from their industrial IoT (IIoT) deployments. The program, complemented by a rich portfolio of IoT offerings, enables companies to be successful with their PTC investments through guidance and expertise, proactive adoption, and a continuing commitment to overall success of the customer solution.
“When adopting new technology categories such as IIoT and augmented reality, getting started can be the hardest part. With this in mind, PTC has invested in a customer success strategy that is designed to help companies successfully adopt and achieve value in a scalable way, based on their goals and objectives,” said Matt Cohen, executive vice president, Field Operations, PTC.
By combining innovative services plans with a world-class team of experts and professionals, the PTC Customer Success Program enables hundreds of companies – including Colfax, Analogic, and Evonik Technology & Infrastructure GmbH – to see the goals of their IoT strategies become realities. This enables them to drive digital transformation efforts, introduce innovative products and services, and improve their customers’ experiences. The PTC Customer Success Program provides Success Plans, services and expertise for offerings across the PTC portfolio, as well as a comprehensive catalog of microservices delivered via flexible consumption options.
“With the PTC Customer Success Program, we were able to obtain technical expertise from a highly professional and customer-focused team,” said Dr. Sascha Hoch, digital partner, Evonik Technology & Infrastructure GmbH. “With their support, we were able to reach our project goals in an optimum way and timeframe.”
PTC Customer Success Program Wins TSIA STAR Award
PTC’s Success Management Program was recently recognized by the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) STAR Awards as an industry leader in providing innovative approaches that help customers achieve rapid time to value and overall success. Along with this award, PTC also earned the coveted TSIA Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to those exemplary companies that have won five or more STAR Awards.
This year’s STAR Award acknowledges PTC’s commitment to providing services that help make customers more successful with PTC platforms and solutions. PTC has demonstrated its ability to react and adapt to the changing subscription landscape by providing uniquely packaged subscription offerings, proactive monitoring, and unmatched guidance.
“We are humbled to receive this recognition from our industry peers,” said Eduarda Camacho, divisional vice president, Success Management, PTC. “Our dedicated and skilled employees have put a tremendous amount of effort into transforming the way we develop and deliver our services, and we are incredibly proud of this accomplishment.”
Additional Resources
- PTC Success Management
- Read the free Success Management eBook
- TSIA STAR Awards Winners
- Harvard Business Review: “Why Every Organization Needs an AR Strategy,” authored by PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann and Harvard Professor Michael Porter
About TSIA
TSIA is a research and advisory firm that helps technology companies strategically leverage services to drive profitable growth. Companies seeking the STAR Award undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with the winners selected by TSIA’s service practice advisory board members. Since its inception in 1990, the STAR Awards have become one of the highest honors in the technology services industry, acknowledging the contribution of companies of all sizes to the continual improvement of technology services delivery industry-wide.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.
PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005702/en/
