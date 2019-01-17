New Leaders Join CDISC 2019 Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
CDISC today announced three new members have joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Pandu Kulkarni, Dr. Hiroshi Masumoto, and Dr. Zhengqing Li each began serving a three-year term at the beginning of the year.
Dr. Pandu Kulkarni is the Chief Analytics Officer and Vice President of Biometrics and Advanced Analytics at Eli Lilly and Co. Dr. Kulkarni leads a division of nearly 600 people composed of statisticians from discovery to commercialization, advanced analytics, data management, data standards and technology. He joined Eli Lilly in 2000 and has held numerous leadership positions, including technical and management positions within, and outside of, statistics.
Dr. Zhengqing Li is Global Vice President and Head of MSD China R&D at Merck. He leads a development team whose primary mission is to bring innovative medicines and vaccines effectively and efficiently to meet the unmet medical needs of Chinese patients. Dr. Li also plays a leadership role in building Merck’s global capabilities in China in the area of quantitative sciences and in establishing external collaborations with research institutes, professional societies and industry partners. Under his leadership, the MSD China R&D Center has grown dramatically with more than 600 scientists.
Dr. Hiroshi Masumoto is Vice President of Biostatistics and Data Management at Daiichi Sankyo in Japan. Dr. Masumoto leads the function, supervising clinical epidemiology, biostatistics, data management, and clinical data system and standards. His focus is to contribute to informed decision-making and value proposition through data-driven sciences. He has broad experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, including non-clinical research, global project management, corporate strategy and brand strategy.
“We are delighted to welcome these leaders to the CDISC Board. Each brings a strong passion and enterprising work ethic to clinical research to help drive data standards forward and are assets to the CDISC global community,” said David R. Bobbitt, CDISC President and CEO. “For over 20 years, we've taken a rigorous approach to developing and advancing data standards for clinical research and beyond. Each standard is informed and shaped by the expertise of those at the forefront of research today, making them not just of the highest quality, but also attuned to the practicalities of their implementation.”
“CDISC’s strength is derived from the diverse perspectives of our community,” noted Dr. Douglas Peddicord, incoming Chair of the CDISC Board of Directors. “Whether coming from a pharmaceutical organization, academic institution, regulatory agency, non-profit, or beyond, our community brings a range of experiences and backgrounds that drive more meaningful clinical research and our new Board members enhance this diversity and impact.”
Continuing Board members include Dr. Douglas Peddicord (Chair), Association of Clinical Research Organizations; Dr. Jonathan Zung (Chair Elect), WCG and Clintrax; Stephen Pyke (Immediate Past Chair), GSK; Dr. David Hardison (Board Member Emeritus), ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte; Dr. Charles Cooper, Becton Dickinson; Chris Decker, d-Wise; David Evans, Accenture Research and Development Services; Dr. Masanori Fukushima, Kyoto University; Pam Howard, ICON; Margaret Keegan; Steve Rosenberg, Oracle Health Sciences; Joyce Sensmeier, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society; Névine Zariffa, AstraZeneca.
For more information on the CDISC Board of Directors and the strategic plan, please visit www.cdisc.org/about.
ABOUT CDISC
CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and adopted by the world’s leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. www.cdisc.org.
