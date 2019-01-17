ISACA Announces 2019 Slate of Events for Business Technology Professionals Around the Globe During its 50th Anniversary Year

|By Business Wire
ISACA, a global association serving technology audit, assurance, governance and cybersecurity professionals, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, announced its annual event schedule, which includes learning opportunities focused on emerging technologies, innovation, best practices and professional development.
Disruptive technologies over the last 50 years and in the future of business enterprise, and the evolution of technology careers and ISACA professions, will be featured in conjunction with the ISACA anniversary year at nearly every venue. ISACA’s growing Cybersecurity Solution Portfolio, including the CSX Training Platform and the CMMI Cybermaturity Platform, will be highlighted in new conferences in 2019, which will include events in North America and Europe.
The 2019 CACS conferences, set for North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Oceania region and Latin America, will offer educational sessions in audit and assurance, big data, risk management, governance and more. All ISACA conferences include options for pre- or post-conference workshops for in-depth, hands-on training, programs in support of ISACA’s SheLeadsTech™ initiative, and networking. ISACA’s 2019 conferences and educational events are below. For a list of courses and the full schedule, visit www.isaca.org/education.
2019 ISACA Events
New in 2019
- Infosecurity ISACA North America Expo and Conference 2019, 20-21 November 2019, New York, NY, USA www.infosecuritynorthamerica.com/2019
ISACA, the leading global association for IT audit, risk, governance and security professionals, and Infosecurity Group, Europe’s leading information security event, are partnering to produce the most progressive information security event in North America.
- EuroCACS/CSX 2019, 16-18 October 2019, Geneva, Switzerland https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
ISACA’s first EuroCACS/CSX Conference leverages the best of Europe’s CACS and CSX events to advance attendee knowledge, skills and career in information systems, cybersecurity, and business.
CACS Conferences
The CACS Conferences are the premier events for audit/assurance, COBIT, compliance, risk, security, and strategy/governance professionals. Knowledge, tools and strategies will be shared at all levels of expertise.
-
Asia Pacific CACS, 1 April 2019, Hong Kong
www.isaca.org/education
(Check soon for updated information)
-
North America CACS, 13-15 May 2019, Anaheim, California, USA
www.isaca.org/NA-CACS
-
Africa CACS, 19-20 August 2019, Johannesburg, South Africa
www.isaca.org/AfricaCACS
-
Latin America CACS, 26-27 August 2019, Santiago, Chile
www.isaca.org/education
(Check soon for updated information)
-
Oceania CACS, 12-13 September 2019, Auckland, New Zealand
www.isaca.org/oceaniacacs
-
EuroCACS/CSX, 16-18 October 2019, Geneva, Switzerland
https://conferences.isaca.org/euro-cacs-csx-2019
GRC Conference
The Governance, Risk, and Control Conference offers an immersive event featuring networking, education and professional developmental specific to internal audit and IT risk professionals.
-
GRC Conference, co-hosted with The Institute of Internal Auditors
(IIA), August 12-14, 2019, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA
www.isaca.org/grc
Training Weeks
ISACA offers a variety of week-long, in-depth courses on topics such as IT audit, network security auditing, IT assurance, risk, cloud computing, data privacy, cybersecurity, COBIT 2019, and certification exam prep. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/trainingweek. Dates and locations in 2019 include:
- Atlanta, Georgia, USA—15-18 April 2019
- Barcelona, Spain—20-23 May 2019
- Boston, Massachusetts, USA—15-18 July and 19-22 August 2019
- Chicago, Illinois, USA—13-16 May and 5-8 August 2019
- Dallas, Texas, USA—23-26 September 2019
- Los Angeles, California, USA—1-4 April and 11-14 November 2019
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA—25-28 March and 3-6 June 2019
- Phoenix, Arizona, USA—2-5 December 2019
- Seattle, Washington, USA—12-15 August 2019
- Tampa, Florida, USA—10-13 June 2019
Virtual Training
In addition to in-person training, ISACA also offers virtual training to prepare you for the next steps in your career. Attendees receive expert-led instruction from a live trainer remotely. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/Education/Online-Learning/Pages/virtual-instructor-led-training. Courses available in 2019 include:
- Cybersecurity Audit Certificate
- Cybersecurity Fundamentals
- CISA Exam Prep Course
- CISM Exam Prep Course
- CyberVista CISM Exam Prep
- CRISC Exam Prep Course
Online Webinars
ISACA offers free webinars throughout the year. ISACA members may earn free continuing professional education credits (CPE) for attending ISACA webinars. To view upcoming, recent and archived webinars, visit www.isaca.org/webinars.
On-Site Trainings
ISACA’s On-Site Training can bring a variety of courses designed for IT assurance, control, security and governance professionals to a convenient location or within an enterprise. For more information, visit www.isaca.org/onsitetraining.
Past Events On Demand
Stream video of expert-led audit, privacy, cybersecurity, and governance presentations recorded live at ISACA global conferences and events. Viewers can earn CPEs for these sessions; for more information, visit www.isaca.org/Education/on-demand-learning.
For additional information on ISACA’s global events and education, visit www.isaca.org/education.
About ISACA
Now in its 50th anniversary year, ISACA® (isaca.org) is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the positive potential of technology. Today’s world is powered by information and technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge, credentials, education and community to advance their careers and transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its 460,000 engaged professionals—including its 140,000 members—in information and cyber security, governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise performance subsidiary, CMMI® Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA has a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
