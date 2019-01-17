Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Reveals First Look at Mortal Kombat 11 with Global Celebration Showcasing Crushing New Gameplay, Original and Returning Fighters, and a More Personalized Experience Than Ever Before

|By Business Wire
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today revealed the first look at Mortal Kombat 11 with a showcase of crushing new gameplay, original and returning fighters, immersive story elements, and innovative features that offer a more personalized experience than ever before. Livestreamed to a global audience, the experiential, community celebration featured multiple reveals, including an appearance by UFC champion, Olympic medalist and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey, who was announced as the voice of Sonya Blade.
To view and share the official Mortal Kombat 11: The Reveal event livestream, visit: https://www.twitch.tv/NetherRealm
To download today’s Mortal Kombat 11 assets, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-TheRevealPressKit
“I’ve been a lifelong Mortal Kombat fan, and Sonya Blade was the first kick-ass, female video game character that I related to,” said Ronda Rousey. “Now I get to voice her in Mortal Kombat 11. It’s a dream come true to be a part of the Mortal Kombat franchise that I grew up playing.”
“We’re thrilled to showcase Mortal Kombat 11 and reveal the gameplay, new features and epic characters to the fans,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “We have an amazing community, and it’s an honor to share this celebration of the Mortal Kombat franchise with all of our passionate fans around the world.”
Today’s Mortal Kombat 11 announcements included:
- UFC champion, Olympic medalist and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey was announced as the voice of Sonya Blade. To view and share today’s Sonya Blade Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Sonya-Blade
- First Gameplay Reveal Trailer featuring an original music track created in collaboration with international DJ Dimitri Vegas, titled “You’re Next.” To view and share the First Gameplay Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Gameplay-Trailer
- Introduction to the Story Mode, teasing the all-new, time-bending narrative, featuring Kronika, the first female boss character in Mortal Kombat history, who is the Keeper of Time and creator of existence. To view and share the Story Prologue, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Prologue
- Announced new fighter Geras, a powerful and loyal servant of Kronika, who is able to manipulate time, along with fan-favorite characters, including Baraka, Raiden, Skarlet, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero. To view and share the Geras Reveal Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Geras
- A montage of Mortal Kombat’s most iconic feature, Fatalities, showcasing the most gruesome, over-the-top Fatalities in Mortal Kombat history. To view and share the Fatalities Trailer, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/MK11-Fatalities-Trailer
- Exclusive Mortal Kombat 11-inspired Under Armour Anatomix Spawn basketball footwear showcased via six custom designs by top sneaker artist and MK Kollective ambassador Mache.
- Pre-order Mortal Kombat 11 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One or Xbox One X to receive access to the beta, available March 28, 2019. Pre-orders will receive the in-game, playable character Shao Kahn.
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition revealed, which includes the main game, Kombat Pack, Scorpion mask bust, exclusive steel case, commemorative magnet coin and authenticity plate.
Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the critically-acclaimed franchise, developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, and is scheduled for release beginning April 23, 2019, for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC.
Mortal Kombat 11 is available for pre-order now: visit www.mortalkombat.com for more information. Pre-orders will receive the in-game, playable character Shao Kahn. Those who pre-order on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One or Xbox One X at select retailers will also receive access to the beta, which will be available on March 28, 2019, for those platforms.
To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11, please visit www.mortalkombat.com or join the community conversation on Facebook (MortalKombat), Instagram (@MortalKombat), Twitter (@MortalKombat), Twitch (NetherRealm), YouTube (Mortal Kombat), Discord (MortalKombat) or Reddit (MortalKombat).
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.
About NetherRealm Studios
NetherRealm Studios is a leader in the development of interactive entertainment, and the creator of the billion-dollar Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat has spawned two theatrical films, multiple television series, and has sold over 42 million games to date. Located in Chicago, Illinois, the award-winning NetherRealm team has been working and creating games together since 1992. Additional information about NetherRealm Studios can be found at www.netherrealm.com.
Mortal Kombat 11 © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Developed by NetherRealm. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Mortal Kombat, the dragon logo, NetherRealm Studios, NetherRealm logo, and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
*** These videos/trailers may only be displayed if it is behind an age-gate that: (1) is age-neutral (i.e., requires the user to input their date of birth or select it from a drop-down bar); (2) employs reasonable technical measures to keep underage users from re-entering their age after initially being denied access; and (3) does not display any ESRB rating information on the trailer player or the age-gate itself. Failure to implement these requirements may jeopardize your ability to obtain material of this nature from us in the future. ***
